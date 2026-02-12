Bắc Ninh remains top destination for Korean investors

BẮC NINH — Bắc Ninh Province continues to affirm its position as a leading destination for enterprises from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Việt Nam, ranking first nationwide in both number of projects and total registered investment capital.

Nguyễn Công Thông, Chairman of the Việt Nam–RoK Friendship Association of Bắc Ninh, said the province has long been regarded as the “capital” of Korean enterprises in Việt Nam thanks to its strategic location, synchronised infrastructure and well-developed supporting industry ecosystem, which have attracted major technology conglomerates and their satellite firms.

He highlighted the province’s “five-ready” policy, including ready land, human resources, administrative reform, investor support and security, alongside a “green lane” mechanism to streamline administrative procedures. Provincial authorities consistently accompany enterprises, considering business success as the province’s own success, he noted.

Located in the northern key economic region, adjacent to Hà Nội and with convenient access to Nội Bài International Airport and Hải Phòng Port, Bắc Ninh has become an important link in global supply chains. Its well-invested industrial park system is capable of meeting stringent logistics and production requirements.

The presence of major groups such as Samsung, Amkor and Hana Micron has created strong spillover effects, attracting hundreds of Korean supporting enterprises and forming closed value chains in electronics, precision engineering and semiconductors. The Korean business community in the province currently provides jobs for more than 150,000 workers, contributing significantly to Bắc Ninh's economic growth and industrial restructuring.

Beyond manufacturing, cooperation between Việt Nam and the RoK in Bắc Ninh is shifting towards high technology and innovation. Thông said the 2026–2030 period is expected to mark a “golden” phase to upgrade ties from a manufacturing partnership to a strategic partnership in high technology, digital transformation and sustainable development.

The province plans to establish semiconductor training centres and innovation hubs, while promoting training models linking educational institutions with enterprises, particularly in chip design, testing and semiconductor technology.

Nguyễn Mạnh Chiến, Head of the Human Resources Department of Hana Micron Vina Co Ltd, said local graduates in electrical engineering, electronics and information technology possess fundamental skills but require more specialised training to meet the semiconductor industry’s standards.

Meanwhile, Bùi Thị Lộc, Head of the Human Resources Department of Seojin Việt Nam Co Ltd, said Bắc Ninh’s favourable investment climate and abundant workforce give Korean enterprises confidence to commit to long-term investment.

Thông added that the Việt Nam–RoK Friendship Association of Bắc Ninh is implementing initiatives such as the Samsung Innovation Campus programme and cooperation with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and Korean enterprises to enhance workforce training and technology transfer.

Cultural and economic exchange activities, business networking platforms and connections with the Bắc Ninh community in the RoK are also being strengthened, contributing to a harmonious, stable and sustainable investment environment. — VNA/VNS