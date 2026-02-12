Electronic vehicle inspection certificates to be issued from March 1

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Register will begin issuing electronic inspection certificates for cars from March 1, incorporating QR codes and emissions ratings. The move is intended to curb forgery and reduce administrative costs.

In a document submitted to the Ministry of Construction, the agency confirmed that it has completed investment in software and IT infrastructure to officially roll out electronic certificates for technical safety and environmental protection inspections covering motor vehicles and specialised motorbikes.

Under the roadmap, inspection centres nationwide will issue digital certificates from the beginning of next month.

Vehicle owners who still require a paper version may request one at the inspection centre, where it will be printed directly from the system and officially stamped. The certificate will clearly indicate the vehicle’s emissions level in accordance with the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 43/2025/QĐ-TTg.

Each electronic certificate will carry a QR code linking directly to the stored digital version on the Vietnam Register’s website. Vehicle owners may also access and print the certificate at any time via the online database.

Inspection data have already been synchronised with the Ministry of Construction’s database and shared with the Ministry of Public Security.

To address the current lack of real-time updates, Vietnam Register has proposed that the Ministry of Construction coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to integrate electronic certification data into the national digital identification applications VNeID and VNeTraffic.

The integration aims to ensure that data remain accurate, complete and up to date, thereby facilitating vehicle checks for both citizens and law enforcement authorities.

According to Vietnam Register, the transition offers dual benefits. Economically, it will save the cost of printing millions of paper certificates each year. From a regulatory perspective, electronic certification is expected to eliminate forged inspection documents and prevent the loss or damage of paperwork during use. — VNA/VNS