HCM City launches Việt Nam’s first cross-sea UAV delivery route

HCM CITY — Việt Nam has launched its first cross-sea postal delivery route using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), marking a significant step forward in the application of advanced logistics technology and the development of the country’s emerging low-altitude economy.

The new route connects Cần Giờ Commune and Vũng Tàu Ward in HCM City and was inaugurated on February 12 under the coordination of the municipal Department of Science and Technology, CT Group and Việt Nam Post Corporation (Vietnam Post).

During the inaugural flight, a UAV designed and manufactured by CT UAV carried a 2kg parcel across a distance of more than 12 kilometres each way in approximately 15 minutes. The journey, which crosses open sea, is estimated to be six times faster than road transport and three times faster than waterway delivery.

Authorities said the application of UAV technology could reduce total travel time between Cần Giờ and Vũng Tàu by 80–90 per cent compared to conventional road transport. Once fully operational, the route is expected to handle between 3,000 and 5,000 small parcels under 2kg per day from inner HCM City to the Vũng Tàu area. The service is also projected to meet delivery demand from vessels operating offshore, with around 120 large ships in the area each day potentially requiring parcel and document transfers.

The UAVs are equipped with the proprietary CT Nexus Flight Control System, developed to enhance wind resistance and ensure stable operation in coastal and marine conditions. With an average cruising speed of 10–15 metres per second, the aircraft can operate flexibly under different logistics scenarios.

To ensure safety and airspace security, flight parameters have been carefully calculated, including a maximum altitude of 200 metres, a 300-metre-wide flight corridor and a 500-metre operating radius at take-off and landing zones. Each UAV is fitted with onboard cameras and an intelligent autonomous navigation system, enabling the transport of postal items, essential goods, pharmaceuticals and documents in line with operational requirements.

Phạm Huỳnh Quang Hiếu, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Science and Technology, said the cross-sea flight posed higher technical requirements due to its longer distance and complex weather conditions.

“This flight demonstrates not only technological maturity but also the capability to organise and implement low-altitude air transport models in real-world conditions, particularly in a marine environment with strong winds,” he said.

Nguyễn Như Thuận, director of HCM City Post under Vietnam Post, said the corporation will continue coordinating with relevant agencies to finalise procedures and operational conditions before launching large-scale commercial services. The service has not yet been opened for widespread commercial fee collection.

Beyond postal delivery, UAV technology is expected to support offshore logistics, maritime inspection and monitoring, and emergency medical assistance at sea. The initiative is seen as laying important groundwork for the expansion of UAV-based services and the gradual formation of a low-altitude economy as a new driver of growth in Việt Nam. — VNS