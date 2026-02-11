VN-Index adds nearly 43 points on large-cap gains, rising liquidity

HÀ NỘI — The stock market saw a strong rebound on Wednesday, backed by gains in large-cap stocks in the banking and real estate sectors and soaring liquidity.

The benchmark VN-Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) surged 42.82 points, or 2.44 per cent, to close at 1,796.85 points. This marks the strongest increase in the past month, with the index even nearing the psychological 1,800-point level in early trade, briefly climbing nearly 46 points.

Market breadth was positive, as the number of gainers surpassed that of decliners by 273 to 67.

Trading activity also improved markedly, with trading value on the HoSE reaching nearly VNĐ32 trillion (US$1.2 billion), up 12.4 per cent from the previous session.

The VN30-Index outperformed the main index, surging by 49.32 points to surpass the 2,000-point threshold once more. Only three stocks in this basket declined, namely Petrolimex (PLX), which slid by 3 per cent, Vietnam Rubber Group (GVR), which fell 1.81 per cent, and PV Gas (GAS), which dropped 5.29 per cent.

Despite the relatively large losses from these stocks, the overall positive momentum among other constituents significantly mitigated their impact on the index.

The real estate and banking sectors led the market's increase, serving as the primary driving forces for the index's rise amid improved liquidity.

In particular, the banking sector saw considerable gains, with an overall increase of nearly 3 per cent and no stocks declining. Major banks showed a strong performance, with VPBank (VPB) climbing 6.39 per cent, MBBank (MBB) increasing by 4.13 per cent and BIDV (BID), Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB) and Vietcombank (VCB) each gaining over 2 per cent. Eximbank (EIB) even hit its ceiling price.

The real estate sector showed even more robust growth. The Vin stocks continued their upward trajectory, with Vingroup (VIC) rising by 6.57 per cent.

Vinhomes (VHM), Vinpearl (VPL) and Vincom Retail (VRE) also added over 1.5 per cent to their values.

The positive flow of funds within the sector saw Dat Xanh Real Estate Services JSC (DXS) hitting its ceiling price, while CRV Real Estate Group (CRV) also recorded a similar strong performance.

Meanwhile, the HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) gained 2.092 points, or 0.82 per cent, closing at 255.86 points, with 100 stocks advancing and 56 declining.

Foreign investors continued to show positive sentiment, recording net purchases of nearly VNĐ2.1 trillion on HoSE, marking a significant increase compared to previous sessions and the largest net buying value since mid-October last year. — BIZHUB/VNS