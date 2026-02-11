Tết specialities, regional delicacies on show at HCM City fair

HCM CITY — The “Tết Xanh – Quà Việt 2026” fair that opened in HCM City on February 11 is showcasing a wide range of goods for the Tết (Lunar New Year).

Organised by the High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association and the Business Studies and Assistance Centre (BSA) in collaboration with Native Green Resources Co., Ltd., the annual event brings together nearly 40 businesses, co-operatives and household producers from various localities, including HCM City and Hà Nội.

With more than 500 product lines on display, the fair offers a diverse Tết shopping space rich in regional identity.

Visitors can find traditional favourites such as bánh chưng (square glutinous rice cake), Trà Cuôn bánh Tét (cylindrical glutinous rice cake), Ước Lễ pork paste, fermented pork rolls, Chinese sausage, southern-style traditional cakes, and sweet soups, all prepared using methods that preserve the familiar flavours of the New Year feast.

Healthy and plant-based options are also available: steamed buns, vegetarian pâté, brown rice cakes, green banana flour, and kombucha, which reflects the growing preference for greener consumption and meeting diverse needs during the festive season.

The fair showcases a wide range of agricultural produce and regional specialities like ST rice, broken rice, honey, hydroponic and organic vegetables, Đà Lạt produce, Mekong Delta fruits, Ninh Thuận apples and grapes, Gò Công free-range chicken, Cà Mau dried shrimp and prawn crackers, Mekong Delta fish cakes and freshwater fish, Phú Quốc fish sauce and pepper, and Châu Đốc fermented fish, dried fish and palm sugar.

A range of activities are planned to give visitors a taste of traditional culture, like making tò he (folk figurines made from glutinous rice dough).

Renowned chefs are demonstrating how to prepare traditional Tết dishes from across the country.

Traders at the fair said that despite sharp increases in input costs this year, they have sought to keep prices at the same levels as or only slightly higher than last year.

Vũ Kim Anh, deputy director of the Business Studies and Assistance Centre and head of the organising committee, said: “After 12 years, the Green Tết – Vietnamese Gifts Fair is no longer merely a seasonal shopping event. It has become a space connecting urban consumers with responsible producers from across the country.

“We hope every product showcased at the fair carries a story of perseverance, transparency and respect for nature.

“Tết is a time of reunion, love and sharing. Through the fair, we hope consumers will have more choices of safe and wholesome Tết gifts and foods while spreading the spirit of responsible consumption, supporting Vietnamese goods and sustainable production models – values that the fair has consistently pursued over the years.”

The exhibition, at 135A Pasteur Street, Xuân Hòa Ward, will run until February 14. — VNS