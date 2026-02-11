Lotte Shopping posts strong growth driven by Việt Nam

SEOUL — The Republic of Korea’s Lotte Shopping reported solid business performance in 2025, supported by strong growth in its shopping mall segment and impressive results in the Việt Nam market.

The company announced an operating profit of 547 billion KRW (about US$373 million) for the year, up 15.6 per cent year-on-year. In the fourth quarter alone, operating profit surged 54.7 per cent to 227.7 billion KRW, marking a turnaround from losses to profitability.

Total consolidated revenue in 2025 stood at over 13,738 billion KRW, down slightly 1.8 per cent from the previous year. However, the company posted a full-year net profit of 73.6 billion KRW. The improved performance was attributed to stabilised profit structures, stronger core business earnings, improved equity-method gains and a significant reduction in asset impairment losses.

Lotte Shopping said revenue growth resumed after more than a year of decline, driven by efforts to attract customers to major malls, increased spending by foreign tourists, and robust growth in overseas operations, particularly in Việt Nam.

The shopping mall division recorded fourth-quarter revenue of 952.5 billion KRW and operating profit of 226 billion KRW, up 4.4 and 25.7 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

Overseas shopping malls also reported positive results, generating revenue of 35.7 billion KRW and operating profit of 5.6 billion KRW. Notably, Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi in Hà Nội set a new record for quarterly profit, helping the three local department stores collectively swing to a profit with operating profit of 10.1 billion KRW last year. The Việt Nam discount store business also posted operating profit growth for the fifth consecutive year, reaching 40.5 billion KRW in 2025.

Revenue growth remained strong across markets, with Việt Nam expanding by 19 per cent and Indonesia by 13 per cent.

According to Chief Financial Officer Lim Jae-cheol, in 2025, the company was able to maximise profitability by boosting customer traffic at large stores, actively attracting foreign tourists, and successfully operating our overseas businesses in markets such as Việt Nam. "Going forward, we will continue to strengthen our fundamental competitiveness in the domestic market and expand our dominance overseas, thereby solidifying a foundation for sustainable growth," he said. — VNS