Total retail sales of goods, service revenue up 9.3 per cent in January

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue in January was estimated at VNĐ632.4 trillion (US$24.43 billion), up 2.6 per cent month-on-month and 9.3 per cent year-on-year, according to newly released data from the National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance.

The 9.3 per cent rise matched the growth rate from the same month last year. Adjusted for prices, real growth came in at 6.3 per cent. This is a very positive sign, especially since January 2026 didn’t align with the Lunar New Year, unlike last year, when the same period saw a surge in Tết-related spending.

The NSO noted that the favourable start in January has created a solid foundation for achieving growth targets in the trade and services sectors throughout the year.

Retail sales of goods in January was estimated at VNĐ487.4 trillion, accounting for the largest share and increasing 9.3 per cent year-on-year. Growth was driven by many categories, including household appliances and equipment, which rose 9.4 per cent thanks to early-year shopping demand and promotional programmes by retailers. Transport vehicles (excluding automobiles) increased 9.3 per cent. Food and foodstuffs grew 7.7 per cent, garments 7.6 per cent, and cultural and educational goods 5.5 per cent.

Several localities recorded strong retail growth, notably Cần Thơ and Quảng Ninh (both up 10.7 per cent), Hải Phòng (10.5 per cent), and Huế (10.1 per cent).

Benefiting from a surge in international arrivals and stable domestic tourism demand, the services sector posted a robust performance. Revenue from accommodation and catering services was estimated at VNĐ75.4 trillion, up 9.4 per cent. Lâm Đồng led the country with a sharp rise of 21.3 per cent, followed by Quảng Ninh (19.8 per cent) and Thanh Hóa (19.6 per cent).

Travel and tourism services recorded the fastest growth, reaching VNĐ7.5 trillion, up 14 per cent year on year. Quảng Ninh continued to stand out with a 25.2 per cent increase, while Đà Nẵng rose 18.3 per cent and HCM City 17.9 per cent. Other services generated an estimated VNĐ62.1 trillion in revenue, up 8.9 per cent, with HCM City posting an 11.4 per cent rise.

According to the office, these results reflect strong and decisive direction by the Government and the tourism sector in restructuring source markets, diversifying tourism products, renewing promotion and marketing efforts, and especially implementing increasingly open visa policies, which have helped attract both domestic and international visitors. — VNA/VNS