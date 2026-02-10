Imports of used semiconductor equipment must meet new regulatory standards

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam accelerates the development of its semiconductor industry while guarding against the risk of outdated technology inflows, the Ministry of Science and Technology has issued new regulations governing the import of used technology lines, equipment and machinery for the sector and for digital technology research and development.

Circular No. 30/2025/TT-BKHCN sets out specific conditions and technical standards for used equipment imported into Việt Nam, aiming to ensure safety, energy efficiency and environmental protection while aligning with the sustainable development goals of the domestic semiconductor industry.

Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, head of the Quality Management Division at the ministry’s Authority of ICT Industry, said the regulations apply to organisations and enterprises importing used equipment for training, research and development of digital technology products and services, or for direct use in projects involving the manufacturing, packaging and testing of semiconductor chips, in line with the Law on the Digital Technology Industry.

Under the general criteria, imported equipment and technology lines must not fall into the category of obsolete, low-quality or environmentally polluting technologies as designated by the exporting country. They must also not be listed among technologies prohibited from or restricted for transfer in Việt Nam.

In addition, equipment and technology lines must meet safety, energy efficiency and environmental protection standards in accordance with national technical regulations, Vietnamese standards or equivalent standards of G7 countries and the Republic of Korea. The age of machinery and equipment, calculated from the year of manufacture to the year of importation, must not exceed 20 years.

For used equipment imported specifically for training, research and development purposes, the circular allows exemptions from certain criteria, including equipment age, remaining performance efficiency and energy consumption levels.

This provision is intended to support scientific research activities and the training of high-quality human resources in the digital technology and semiconductor fields.

Regarding implementation responsibilities, importing enterprises are required to take full legal responsibility for the accuracy of all declared information.

In cases of violations such as false declarations or the use of imported equipment for purposes other than those registered, competent authorities will require the re-export of the entire shipment from Vietnamese territory and impose administrative penalties in accordance with current regulations. — VNS