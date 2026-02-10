Spring Fair 2026: safe, convenient seafood draws strong customer interest

HÀ NỘI — With a wide range of quality-assured products at reasonable prices, seafood booths at the Spring Fair 2026 have attracted large numbers of shoppers and built strong consumer trust.

Numerous enterprises and cooperatives from different localities brought a diverse range of products to the fair, meeting a wide range of shopping needs during the Tết (Lunar New Year) season.

The booths showcase various types of seafood, from fresh and frozen products to processed items such as dried shrimp, dried fish, seafood floss, pre-processed seafood and convenient products for family meals.

The diversity in product categories, packaging sizes and presentation makes it easy for consumers to select items that suit their needs or serve as Tết gifts.

Đặng Hữu Kiên, advisor to Vietnam Fisheries Corporation JSC, told Công Thương (Vietnam Economic News) online newspaper as saying that the seafood products were carefully selected from many regions across the country.

The company had arranged standard-compliant cold storage facilities in areas surrounding Hà Nội to ensure timely distribution when needed, he said.

In addition to product variety, prices at the seafood booths are considered flexible and suitable for different customer segments. Products range from popular items to high-quality seafood and gift sets, all with clearly displayed prices.

Sales showed positive signs right from the opening days, said Kiên. Demand increased significantly on weekends and in the days leading up to Tết, when consumers shop for year-end parties and the Kitchen Gods Festival.

At the fair, the booth of Vân Đồn Seafood Co Ltd in Vân Đồn Special Administrative Zone, Quảng Ninh Province, also attracted strong interest, particularly with its processed seafood products, especially seafood floss with a rich ocean flavour.

To meet rising demand at the Spring Fair 2026 and during the Tết holiday, the company proactively prepared from the raw material sourcing stage through to production.

Bùi Thị Thanh Hương, a sales staff member of Vân Đồn Seafood, said the company began collecting raw materials and planning production early to ensure sufficient supply for the fair.

Vân Đồn Seafood products are priced to suit multiple consumer segments, she said.

Quality assurance builds consumer trust

Observations at the Spring Fair 2026 show that consumers highly appreciated the seafood products for their attractive packaging and clear product information, which created a sense of confidence when shopping for Tết.

Product quality is the most highly valued factor. Many visitors said that seafood products at the fair had clear origins, were well preserved, had fresh and appealing flavours and suited Tết consumption needs.

This demonstrates that enterprises’ focus on quality control from raw materials and processing to display has helped build consumer trust.

“The seafood sold here follows proper quality control procedures, unlike some unregulated products on the market. Many processed products are very convenient and easy to store,” said customer Nguyễn Thị Thúy from Hà Nội after purchasing several seafood items.

With careful preparation, reasonable pricing and a professional approach, seafood booths at the Spring Fair 2026 are expected to remain a key highlight, helping meet Tết consumption demand and further strengthen consumer confidence in Vietnamese-made products.

The Spring Fair 2026 takes place from February 2 to February 13, at the Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Đông Anh, Hà Nội. — VNS