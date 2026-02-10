Hà Nội aims to attract $4.5 billion FDI in 2026

HÀ NỘI — The capital city has set out plans to attract approximately US$4.5 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) this year.

The plan was under Decision No. 53/KH-UBND on international economic integration in 2026, aiming to create momentum for rapid and sustainable growth, while simultaneously enhancing the competitiveness and position of the capital city in the context of deep integration, issued by the Hanoi People's Committee.

According to the plan, the city sets the goal of significantly improving the investment and business environment; expanding and diversifying export markets; reducing dependence on traditional markets; and linking economic integration with the political, cultural, social, scientific and technological, and defence and security sectors.

Besides a goal of welcoming 8.6 million international tourists to the capital in 2026, Hà Nội also plans to increase the rate of key export businesses achieving green and sustainable certifications to 15-20 per cent, while maintaining and improving its ranking in the FTA implementation index. This is a step to enhance the prestige and integration capacity of the capital's business community on the international stage.

To achieve these goals, the city will review, amend, and supplement legal documents to ensure consistency with new-generation FTAs; accelerate improvements in the investment and business environment index; reduce costs for businesses; and promote digital transformation in handling administrative procedures.

The city will also focus on supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises, promoting the development of industry clusters and sustainable value chains; and boosting trade promotion and advertising the ‘Hanoi - A Green Destination’ programme to attract investment and international markets. — BIZHUB/VNS