Matinée: Hà Nội’s photogenic brunch spot

Hamy Nguyễn

One of the things I’ve come to appreciate about Hà Nội lately is how brunch culture has quietly begun to flourish across the city. What was once a rarity has slowly turned into a familiar part of the café scene, as more places embrace leisurely late-morning meals, good coffee, and thoughtfully presented dishes.

Then again, brunch feels surprisingly natural in Hà Nội. The city has always had a slightly unhurried rhythm: people lingering over coffee, chatting on sidewalks, or turning a simple meal into a long conversation. In that sense, Hanoians might have been practising the spirit of brunch long before the word itself arrived.

It’s easy to imagine brunch fitting into many moments of the day: a late breakfast after a slow morning, a casual meeting with friends or business partners, or even a light meal during a midday break.

Among the growing number of cafés embracing this easygoing dining culture, Matinée stands out as one of Hà Nội’s most photogenic brunch destinations, where vibrant plates and sunlit interiors make lingering over a meal feel not only natural, but irresistible.

I first visited Matinée during its soft opening, when the café had only been open for a few days. Not expecting a brand-new spot to be too busy, I still made a reservation just in case. To my surprise, when I arrived, a long line of people was already waiting outside for a table, clear proof that the café had quickly caught the attention of Hà Nội’s brunch crowd.

The first thing to note is that Matinée enjoys a truly beautiful location. The café sits on a spacious corner in the city centre, just steps from the Hà Nội Opera House, with a full glass frontage that is almost impossible to ignore.

Its bold red-and-white palette and colourful interior give the space a playful, energetic feel, so eye-catching, in fact, that even people simply passing by might find themselves slowing down for a second look.

The menu is not particularly long, and the selection of savoury dishes, especially for brunch, is fairly limited, which actually made it quite easy for us to decide what to order. Instead of spending too much time debating between dozens of options, we quickly settled on a few dishes that sounded appealing.

That said, if I were to return another time or visit with a larger group, I might find myself wishing for a slightly wider range of choices, particularly on the savoury side, to make the experience feel a little more varied.

The Tonkatsu Garden Bowl (VNĐ160,000) feels like a fitting choice for a summer brunch. A mix of fresh, crunchy greens brings plenty of texture to the bowl, while slices of tonkatsu add a satisfying richness. The passion fruit dressing gives the dish a bright, lightly tangy lift that keeps everything feeling fresh and balanced.

Much of the enjoyment comes from that contrast of crisp textures, from the vegetables as well as the fried pork, though I did find myself wishing the tonkatsu could hold on to its crunch a little longer, as the coating softened slightly after sitting for a while.

The Chef’s Peppery Meatball Spaghetti (VNĐ220,000) turned out to be the standout dish of the day. The flavours are bold and comforting, with a rich sauce and generously seasoned meatballs.

What makes the dish memorable is the pronounced peppery aroma that runs through the plate: fragrant, slightly spicy, and pleasantly unexpected. It gives the spaghetti a distinctive kick that sets it apart from a typical meatball pasta, making it both hearty and intriguingly flavourful.

The Matinée Pesto Rigatoni (VNĐ260,000) leans more toward comfort. The ridged rigatoni holds the sauce well, and it’s a pleasant surprise to see this particular pasta shape on a brunch menu – something still relatively rare among brunch cafés in Hà Nội.

The pesto itself follows a more traditional style, fragrant and herbaceous without the addition of cream, which keeps the flavours clean and well-balanced. Altogether, it’s a satisfying, slightly indulgent dish that works nicely for a leisurely brunch.

By the end of the meal, it’s easy to understand why Matinée has drawn so much early attention. Between the lively atmosphere, colourful plates, and its unmistakable corner presence near the Opera House, the café manages to feel both stylish and inviting.

It’s the kind of place that encourages you to stay a little longer than planned: whether for another coffee, another photo, or simply a few more slow moments before the day picks up pace. — VNS

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MATINÉE

Address: 8A Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Price: From VNĐ55,000 - 280,000

Comment: comforting, cosy, flavourful, satisfying, with a delicious twist.

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