Late nights, lake view & Izakaya comfort

Hamy Nguyễn

I’ve always had a soft spot for izakayas, so Matsuki isn’t the first one I’ve written about. What draws me to this format is its quiet versatility: equally fitting for an intimate two-person evening or a table full of friends. With small, shareable portions, izakayas invite you to order widely, taste slowly, and let the night unfold without rush.

There’s also something especially comforting about this ritual in winter: sitting close, drinks warming your hands, conversations drifting easily. In Hà Nội, however, izakayas are usually tucked away on narrow, low-key streets, intimate and discreet by nature.

That’s why the idea of an izakaya with a direct view of West Lake immediately caught my attention – a rare setting that felt both unexpected and intriguing, and one that was enough to draw me there.

True to the familiar izakaya concept, Matsuki is a modest, understated spot on Quảng An Street, facing out toward the open calm of West Lake. From the outside, it doesn’t call for attention. Step inside, however, and the space begins to unfold in a quietly intricate way – narrow turns, layered rooms, and a layout that encourages slow discovery rather than quick impressions.

That said, the restaurant feels best suited for smaller groups or couples. Each floor is relatively intimate, accommodating around twenty guests at a time, which adds to the sense of closeness rather than crowd. Every corner carries a subtle Japanese sensibility: warm wooden tables, soft lighting, and restrained details that feel intentional rather than decorative. It’s a space designed for quiet conversations, shared plates, and lingering drinks as the night deepens.

First things first, we started with sashimi: octopus (VNĐ115,000), salmon (VNĐ155,000), and yellowtail (VNĐ158,000), served properly chilled over crushed ice. It’s a small but telling detail: keeping the fish at the right temperature preserves both texture and clarity of flavour, something that often gets overlooked.

Here, the octopus was clean and firm, the salmon rich without being heavy, and the seabass delicate, its freshness unmistakable. Thoughtful handling and correct service made this a solid opening: quiet, confident, and done right.

The next highlight came unexpectedly in the form of a sushi roll (VNĐ169,000). The unagi was generously layered, rich and well-balanced, while a crisp topping added textural contrast. Finished with a lightly spicy, mayo-based sauce, the roll carried just enough heat and creaminess to complement the natural sweetness of the eel.

For an izakaya, where sushi often plays a supporting role, this dish stood out as the most memorable of the night – a reminder that even in a casual setting, careful execution can quietly steal the spotlight.

There was one seemingly simple dish that I would strongly recommend: the unagi tamagoyaki (VNĐ135,000). I’ve always believed that a truly good restaurant is one that gets its egg dishes right. Eggs are the most basic test of technique, if you can’t cook them well, it’s hard to expect excellence elsewhere.

Here, the Japanese-style omelette was soft and creamy, built through careful layering rather than aggressive heat. Lightly sweet and tender, it wrapped around the unagi in perfect balance. A restrained, quietly confident dish, and for me, a clear sign of a kitchen that understands its fundamentals.

No izakaya experience would feel complete without yakitori. We ordered a mixed skewer set (VNĐ141,000), featuring various cuts of chicken: thigh, skin, heart, cartilage and tsukune. Grilled with a rich tare sauce, the skewers were deeply savoury and made unmistakably for drinking.

Even the offal, often the trickiest part, was handled cleanly, with none of the gaminess I tend to dislike in salt-grilled yakitori.

Among the selection, the chicken cartilage, skin, and heart stood out the most, cuts that absorb the sauce beautifully, delivering both texture and depth of flavour. Simple, satisfying, and exactly what yakitori should be in a late-night izakaya setting.

In the end, Matsuki isn’t the kind of place that demands attention. It wins you over quietly with good food, steady drinks, and a setting that makes leaving feel slightly inconvenient. You come in telling yourself it’s just one drink, maybe a quick bite, and somehow find yourself ordering “one last thing” for the third time.

Some places are for special occasions. Matsuki is for nights when you lose track of time, forget your original plan, and look at your phone only to realise it’s almost 2AM. Again. VNS

--------

Matsuki Izakaya

Address: 8 Quảng An, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

Price: From VNĐ22,000 – 375,000

Comment: Intimate, comforting, low-key, casual, cosy.