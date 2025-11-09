Taco 'bout a Good Time at TaCỗ

Hamy Nguyễn

I’ve always been a fan of Mexican cuisine and at this point, I’ve probably tried every Mexican restaurant in Hà Nội. Mexican food has this wild, joyful energy: bold spices, punchy flavours, and a love for layering textures in every bite. Most places here usually fall into two camps: the authentic Mex or the classic Tex-Mex.

But TaCỗ caught me off guard. It’s the first time I’ve seen Mexico meet Việt Nam so naturally: local ingredients, familiar warmth, yet still bursting with that fiesta spirit. And I thought, why keep this fun little discovery to myself?

As someone working in the creative field, I’m obsessed with places that treat their brand like a living character where every tiny detail reflects a clear personality. With TaCỗ, that character is undeniably young, creative, and dynamic.

Tucked right in the heart of Hà Nội, TaCỗ sits inside what looks like a rather ordinary old villa, the kind you’d probably walk past without a second glance. But step through the front room, and you will be surprised – it opens up into a spacious courtyard, with a fountain quietly bubbling at its centre. It's the kind of scene that instantly makes you forget you’re in one of the busiest districts in town.

Look closer, and you’ll see how every corner tells a playful story, with bursts of Mexican colour and energy built from the most familiar Vietnamese objects: enamel mugs, bamboo chairs, and ceramic tiles. It’s that clever mix that makes TaCỗ feel both foreign and homey at the same time.

The first dish we tried was one of TaCỗ’s signature snacks, Elote (VNĐ70,000). Think of it as grilled corn ribs – yes, literally ribs made of corn, charred just enough to bring out that smoky sweetness, then generously slathered with aioli, grated cheese and a sprinkle of tajin for that tangy kick.

It’s messy, rich and ridiculously fun to eat – the kind of snack that makes you lick your fingers and immediately want another bite.

And of course, we had to order tacos, it’s TaCỗ, after all.

We went for the Tacos Carne Asada (VNĐ180,000), featuring grilled Angus brisket topped with scallions, salsa guacachile, and a layer of crispy mozzarella. The portion of meat was generous: tender, juicy, and beautifully smoky.

I especially loved the touch of Vietnamese flair with the whole grilled scallion laid on top – simple, but it made the dish feel familiar in the best way. That said, even with the salsas on the side, the overall seasoning could’ve been a bit bolder to really make the flavours pop.

Then came the Burritos Al Pastor (VNĐ180,000): grilled adobo-marinated pork wrapped with pineapple, rice, refried beans, and salsa in a warm tortilla. The pork was fragrant and juicy, the pineapple adding just the right touch of sweetness.

It’s hearty, flavourful and, honestly, the kind of dish that could easily count as comfort food for me – that perfect balance between familiarity and excitement, which, to me, is what good food should always be.

Finally, and probably my favourite dish of the night, the Pollo Asado (VNĐ370,000). It’s half a grilled, boneless chicken, though “half” feels like an understatement: the portion is huge, easily shareable for three or four people. The chicken itself was beautifully juicy and tender, clearly slow-grilled over charcoal until every bite carried that deep smoky aroma.

What makes it even better is the generous set of sides: tomato rice, mashed white beans, grilled vegetables, and salsa, each one flavourful enough to stand on its own. It’s the kind of dish that quietly shows how patience and balance can turn something simple into something deeply satisfying.

As the evening settled in, we sat under the open sky: cool air, warm lights and the soft hum of the fountain in the background. There’s something about dining outdoors here that makes everything taste better – like food, vibe, and conversation all blending effortlessly.

By the end of the night, I realised TaCỗ isn’t just fusion – it’s where Mexico and Việt Nam meet through feelings, not recipes. VNS

––––––––-

TaCỗ

Address: 64 Cửa Bắc St, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Opening hour: 11.00am-2.00pm & 6.00pm-9.30pm

Tel: +84 783339899

Price: VNĐ50,000-500,000

Comment: playful, colourful, vibrant, bold, fusion, creative