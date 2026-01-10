Việt Nam-funded school highlights enduring Việt Nam-Cuba friendship

HAVANA — A ceremony was held on Friday to inaugurate the Mártires de Tarará Primary School in Bến Tre Village, Bauta district, Artemisa province, a facility built with financial support from Việt Nam’s the Mekong Delta province of Bến Tre.

Addressing the event, a representative of the local authorities said the school stands as another vivid symbol of the strong and lasting ties between Cuba and Việt Nam, two nations that consistently prioritise education for younger generations in pursuit of a brighter future and the well-being of their people.

The Mártires de Tarará Primary School currently provides education for more than 100 pupils, ranging from kindergarten to grade six, serving Bauta district, which has a population of over 3,000.

According to plan, local authorities are completing procedures to rename the school Nguyễn Thị Định Primary School, in honour of the heroic female general of the Vietnamese people.

Founded amid the broad-based movement in Cuba supporting the Vietnamese people’s resistance war against the US, launched by revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, Bến Tre Village is not only a place that preserves fond memories but also a living testament to the ever-growing friendship between the two brotherly nations.— VNA/VNS