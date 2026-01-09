Party leader receives outgoing US Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Friday received United States Ambassador Marc Knapper, who paid a farewell visit upon completing his tenure in Việt Nam.

During the reception, the Party leader congratulated Ambassador Knapper on successfully completing his term and highly appreciated his significant contributions to the development of the Việt Nam–US comprehensive strategic partnership.

He welcomed the notable achievements in various fields between the two countries, including politics and diplomacy, trade and economy, defense and security, war legacy remediation, science and technology. He emphasised that Việt Nam is ready to further promote cooperation with the US, including signing a fair and balanced reciprocal trade agreement.

General Secretary Tô Lâm reaffirmed Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, cooperation, development, and diversification and multilateralisation of international relations, as well as the consistent “Four No’s” defence policy.

“Việt Nam always values its relationship with the US and looks forward to continuing close cooperation with the US government to deepen bilateral relations based on mutual respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political institutions, contributing positively to peace, stability, cooperation, and development regionally and globally,” he said.

He also shared some of Việt Nam's outstanding achievements since the 13th National Party Congress, notably the globally recognised attainments in innovation and sci-tech development. The upcoming 14th Party Congress will mark a new stage of development for peace, independence, democracy, and prosperity.

Regarding regional and international issues of mutual concern, General Secretary Tô Lâm stressed the need to adhere to the UN Charter and international law, resolving disputes through dialogue and other peaceful measures.

Concerning regional developments, he requested the US continue supporting the maintenance of peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the region in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), noting that activities in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) should contribute to this common goal.

The Party chief expressed confidence that in whatever position he holds in the future, Ambassador Knapper will continue to support the promotion of Việt Nam–US relations and help the two countries achieve further milestones in bilateral cooperation.

For his part, Ambassador Marc Knapper sincerely thanked the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam for their attention and support that enabled him to successfully complete his term.

He congratulated Việt Nam on its remarkable achievements, including stable economic growth, improving living standards, and enhanced international prestige and standing.

The diplomat expressed pride in participating in major events in bilateral relations, particularly the upgrade of the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in September 2023 and activities marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

He affirmed that in whatever capacity he serves, he will continue to strive to nurture the bilateral relationship and contribute practically to peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperity in the regions and the world. — VNA/VNS