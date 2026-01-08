Vietnamese Party chief congratulates Lao counterpart on re-election

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm on Thursday sent a letter of congratulations to comrade Thongloun Sisoulith on his re-election as General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee for the 12th term.

On behalf of the CPV Central Committee, Party General Secretary Lâm extended the warmest congratulations to comrade Thongloun. The re-election reflects the Lao Party, State and people's recognition of comrade Thongloun’s significant contributions, intellect, and dedication over recent years. The high level of trust placed in him by the entire Party and people demonstrates firm confidence in the sound leadership of the LPRP on the path of national construction and defence, he wrote.

The Vietnamese Party leader expressed his delight at, and extended sincere congratulations on, the success of the 12th National Congress of the LPRP, highlighting in particular the creativity shown in formulating strategic visions as well as key objectives and tasks for Laos' long-term development in the coming period.

Party General Secretary Lâm firmly believed that, under the leadership of the LPRP Central Committee and the important role played by comrade Thongloun, the Lao Party and people would successfully fulfil the goals set out by the 12th Party Congress, building a peaceful, independent, democratic, unified, and prosperous Laos.

The Party chief emphasised that the traditional relationship and loyal bond between Việt Nam and Laos, founded and nurtured by President Hồ Chí Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane, and President Souphanouvong, have become priceless shared assets of the two nations.

Party General Secretary Lâm also expressed his confidence that, in his high-ranking position, comrade Thongloun would continue to make important contributions to further strengthening and deepening the special Việt Nam–Laos relationship, in line with the interests and aspirations of the people of both countries.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese leader wished that comrade Thongloun will continue to achieve success in his role, make further contributions to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Lao Party, State and people, and, together with the leaders and people of Laos and Việt Nam, continue efforts to nurture and deepen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

Party General Secretary Lâm also expressed his hope to welcome comrade Thongloun to Việt Nam in the near future for in-depth exchanges on strategic issues and to set major orientations for the positive development of the strategic cohesion between the two countries. Extending New Year wishes for 2026, he wished the Lao leader good health, happiness, and success in his important position.

The same day, Lê Hoài Trung, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, sent congratulatory messages to Bounlea Phandanouvong, member of the LPRP Central Committee and Head of its Commission for External Relations, and Thongsavan Phomvihane, member of the LPRP Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on their election to the 12th Central Committee of the LPRP. — VNA/VNS