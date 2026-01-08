Việt Nam upgrades relations with 17 countries in 2025: Foreign Ministry

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam upgraded relations with 17 partners and signed nearly 350 cooperation agreements in 2025, about 2.5 times the number recorded a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking at the ministry’s regular press briefing in Hà Nội, spokeswoman Phạm Thu Hằng told Vietnamese and foreign reporters, as well as representatives of diplomatic missions in Hà Nội, that the country had achieved broad and significant results across most fields in 2025.

Hằng said reforms to streamline the state apparatus, mergers and institutional policies had seen major breakthroughs, while the economy posted what she described as “remarkable” gains. Việt Nam's gross domestic product grew by 8.2 per cent in 2025, placing the country among the world’s fastest-growing economies. Trade hit a record of more than US$930 billion, while defence, security and public order continued to be strengthened.

“These achievements reflect the very high efforts of the entire political system to fulfil the goals set by the 13th National Party Congress, and to prepare for the 14th National Party Congress scheduled to take place in the coming days,” Hang said.

Việt Nam's external relations and diplomacy recorded notable progress in 2025. The year saw particularly active diplomatic engagement, with 75 bilateral foreign activities by the country’s top leaders, up 1.5 times from 2024. These activities delivered tangible outcomes and helped establish political frameworks, visions and orientations for Việt Nam's external relations.

On the multilateral front, Việt Nam continued to demonstrate a strong sense of responsibility and commitment, actively participating in key multilateral institutions, particularly the United Nations, ASEAN and APEC, as well as sub-regional mechanisms. The country contributed to addressing shared challenges, proactively put forward initiatives serving common interests, and took part in a range of international and regional leadership and governance mechanisms.

A highlight of the year was Việt Nam's successful hosting of several major multilateral events, including the ASEAN Future Forum, the P4G Summit, and the signing ceremony of the United Nations convention against Cybercrime (the Hanoi Convention), which, Hằng said, underscored the country’s role, standing and leadership capacity.

On the economic front, disbursed foreign direct investment reached $27.62 billion in 2025, up 9 per cent from a year earlier and the highest level in the 2021–2025 period. Investment projects improved in quality and focus, while science and technology diplomacy emerged as a key driver, with an emphasis on innovation, digital transformation and the green transition.

Hằng also pointed to cultural diplomacy, external communications, consular protection and overseas Vietnamese affairs as important contributors to Việt Nam's soft power. In 2025, UNESCO recognised seven additional Vietnamese heritages, bringing the country’s total to 77.

Regarding citizen protection, Hằng said Việt Nam acted swiftly, guided by the principle that the safety and lives of its citizens come first.

“According to our statistics, the volume of questions and responses related to citizen protection is nearly the highest,” she said. — VNS