Việt Nam maintains strong traditional ties with Venezuela amid recent developments

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will maintain its strong traditional relations with Venezuela and wishes to continue promoting cooperation within the framework of the Comprehensive Partnership between the two countries amid recent concerning developments, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Speaking at a regular press briefing in Hà Nội, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng made the statement in relation to US strikes on the country and the capture of its president, Nicolás Maduro.

Hằng was answering a reporter’s question on whether the political situation in Venezuela could affect bilateral cooperation between Việt Nam and the South American country.

“Việt Nam maintains its longstanding traditional friendship with Venezuela and hopes to continue advancing cooperation in line with the Comprehensive Partnership framework between the two countries,” she said.

In response to another question from a representative of the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Việt Nam on developments in the Middle East related to the situation in Yemen, including measures taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council concerning Yemen’s security and sovereignty, Hằng said Việt Nam is closely monitoring the situation in Yemen.

“We call on all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could complicate the situation, not to use or threaten the use of force, to enhance dialogue and create favourable conditions for achieving a comprehensive and inclusive political solution for Yemen, in line with international law and the UN Charter,” she said.

“Such efforts would make a positive contribution to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large.” — VNS