Party leader stresses science, technology and digital transformation as growth drivers

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has stressed the need to clearly establish science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as the primary drivers of Việt Nam’s new development model and the most fundamental factors for achieving sustained double-digit economic growth in the long term.

He underlined that people are at the centre of development and the most important resource for national progress.

The Party leader was speaking on Wednesday while working with the Central Policy and Strategy Commission on orientations for drafting two resolutions to renew the national development model based on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation; and strategic solutions to promote double-digit growth in conjunction with the establishment of a new growth model.

At the meeting, Nguyễn Thanh Nghị, Head of the Central Policy and Strategy Commission, presented a summary report on research findings related to the development of the two draft resolutions. Participants contributed opinions on a range of key issues to help refine their contents.

In his concluding remarks, General Secretary Lâm outlined five key requirements for the drafting of the two resolutions. They must closely follow and fully institutionalise the viewpoints and objectives set out in the draft documents of the 14th National Party Congress; adopt a long-term vision unconstrained by short-term interests or term-based thinking; be grounded in domestic realities rather than mechanically copying foreign models; ensure feasibility; and foster broad social consensus while inspiring a strong spirit of dedication and national aspiration.

He emphasised that transforming the development model and establishing a new growth model must begin with a fundamental shift in mindset from reliance on natural resources and low-skilled labour to dependence on knowledge, technology and productivity; and from a management-oriented approach to one that creates and enables development.

Rapid development, he stressed, must go hand in hand with sustainability, social progress and equity, environmental protection and improvements in people’s living standards.

The Party leader noted that transforming the development model on the basis of science and technology is a strategic issue, contributing to higher national efficiency, innovation in the Party’s leadership methods, improved State governance, stronger institutions, human development, national defence and security and an enhanced national standing.

He also stressed that growth and development must be accompanied by stronger national strategic autonomy across sectors, reinforced defence and security, and greater economic self-reliance and resilience. This would provide a foundation for proactively responding to rapid and unpredictable external developments.

Regarding the roadmap and assignment of responsibilities, General Secretary Lâm called on the Central Policy and Strategy Commission to continue close coordination with relevant agencies to accelerate research and drafting work.

He urged the commission to fully absorb feedback to further refine and complete the two important draft resolutions for submission to the Politburo and the Party Central Committee in accordance with regulations. — VNS