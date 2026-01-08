Việt Nam briefs foreign diplomatic missions, int’l organisations on 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — The Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee on Wednesday organised a briefing on the upcoming 14th National Party Congress for foreign diplomatic missions and international organisations in Việt Nam.

The event was co-chaired by Lê Hoài Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Nguyễn Thanh Bình, deputy head of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission; and Phan Xuân Thủy, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation.

Trung stressed that amid rapid and complex global and regional developments, with opportunities intertwined with challenges, the 14th National Party Congress carries pivotal, milestone significance for the country’s development.

It is an important occasion to review and assess 40 years of the đổi mới (Renewal) process and five years of implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress (2021–26), while setting comprehensive development goals and directions for all fields in a new era, he said.

He highlighted the congress’s theme: Under the glorious flag of the Party, uniting in strength and determination to successfully achieve national development goals by 2030; strategic autonomy, self-reliance and confidence, advancing strongly in the era of the nation’s rise, for peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, affluence, civilisation and happiness, steadfastly moving toward socialism.

He said the theme reflects encouragement, motivation and orientation to further promote comprehensive, synchronous and profound renewal, with determination to overcome challenges and achieve development goals by 2030, marking the 100th anniversary of the Party’s founding (1930–2030), while moving towards realising the vision to 2045, the centenary of the founding of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam (1945–2045).

He said preparations for the congress documents have seen fundamental innovations, with the political report integrating, for the first time, the contents of three documents: the political report, the socio-economic report and the report on Party building. The documents have been carefully prepared and widely consulted across the Party and the population, both domestically and overseas.

He affirmed that personnel work is an extremely important task, conducted thoroughly, firmly, cautiously and accurately, serving as a prerequisite for turning vision and aspirations into results.

He noted that for the coming term, the draft political report and the action programme to implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress identify three strategic breakthroughs and six key tasks to propel the country forward strongly in a new era of development.

On foreign policy orientation in the congress documents, the foreign affairs minister emphasised the inheritance of renewal-era foreign policy, while adding viewpoints on strengthening national defence and security and promoting foreign affairs and international integration as key regular tasks.

He reaffirmed Việt Nam’s consistent policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, as well as multilateralisation and diversification of external relations; safeguarding national interests on the basis of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter; and equal and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Việt Nam is a friend, a reliable partner and an active and responsible member of the international community, proactively contributing to addressing regional and global issues, he said.

At the briefing, ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions shared views, highly valuing Việt Nam’s recent development achievements and expressing expectations for the country’s future direction.

Lao Ambassador to Việt Nam Khamphao Earthavanh said the 14th National Party Congress marks a new milestone in Việt Nam’s development after 40 years of đổi mới and is a major political event not only for Việt Nam but also for the international community, neighbouring countries and Việt Nam’s strategic partners.

She expressed confidence that with solidarity, democracy, discipline, innovation and development, the congress will set comprehensive orientations forming a foundation for Việt Nam to enter a more sustainable and successful new development phase.

Việt Nam–Laos relations will continue to be strengthened for the benefit of both peoples and for peace, stability and sustainable development in the region and the world, she said.

Saadi Salama, Palestinian Ambassador to Việt Nam and head of the diplomatic corps in Việt Nam, expressed confidence that the 14th National Party Congress will adopt major decisions placing the interests of the Vietnamese people — strategic autonomy, independence and self-reliance — at the centre, serving national development, cooperation and long-term peace not only in the region but globally.

UN Resident Coordinator in Việt Nam Pauline Tamesis praised Việt Nam’s achievements in ensuring social welfare and robust economic development.

She noted that Việt Nam has become a resilient country with a large GDP, attaining upper-middle-income status and ranking highly on human development indices.

Việt Nam’s story is inspiring not only in numbers but also in its determination to ensure growth through practical policies that place people at the centre of development and strengthen institutions, she said. VNS