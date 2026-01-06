Senior official inspects preparations for 14th National Party Congress

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú on Tuesday inspected preparations for the upcoming 14th National Party Congress at the National Convention Centre (NCC) in Hà Nội.

The leader conducted on-site inspections of the main hall, where the congress will take place, as well as several functional rooms serving the event. He reviewed and guided key aspects, including an exhibition space in the main lobby, ceremonial decorations at the centre of the main hall, the press centre, sound and lighting systems, seating arrangements for delegates and guests, and other supporting facilities.

He stressed that the 14th National Party Congress will consider several important draft documents, including the Political Report of the 13th Party Central Committee and a report summarising major theoretical and practical issues of Việt Nam’s socialist-oriented renewal process over the past 40 years.

Accordingly, the exhibition space at the NCC must reflect Party building and the political system, the National Assembly, and major achievements in socio-economic development, national defence, security and external relations, in line with the spirit of the draft 40-year renewal review report.

The Party official noted that a preliminary rehearsal is scheduled for January 14, followed by a final rehearsal on January 15, ahead of the congress’s opening. He therefore urged all relevant units to strengthen coordination, uphold a strong sense of responsibility, and complete ceremonial decorations, sound and lighting systems in strict accordance with approved designs and updated instructions, ensuring harmony, solemnity and protocol compliance.

Underscoring the importance of security and safety, Tú also requested close supervision of the arrangement of the press centre, to enable domestic and international journalists to work efficiently and be fully prepared for the international press conference ahead of the congress.

The 14th National Party Congress is scheduled to take place over seven days, from January 19 to 25. — VNA/VNS