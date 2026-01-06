National Assembly embodies national intelligence, aspirations: top legislator

HÀ NỘI — Over its 15 tenures in the past 80 years, the National Assembly (NA) has made major contributions to the Party and the nation’s revolutionary cause, fully deserving its status as the highest representative body of the people, the supreme organ of State power and a forum where the nation’s intelligence, will and aspirations are crystallised, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has said.

The top legislator made the remarks at a national-level ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the first General Election to elect the Vietnamese NA (January 6, 1946–2026), held in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The event was attended by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, State President Lương Cường, former State Presidents Nguyễn Minh Triết and Trương Tấn Sang, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, former Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng, former NA chairpersons Nguyễn Văn An, Nguyễn Sinh Hùng and Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, along with other incumbent and former officials. Ambassadors, chargés d’affaires and representatives of other countries and international organisations in Hà Nội were also present.

Recalling the 80-year tradition of the legislature, Chairman Mẫn emphasised that January 6, 1946 marked a brilliant milestone ushering in a new period of national development.

The success of the first general election firmly demonstrated the people’s right to mastery, as the nation emerged from a history of subjugation to gain independence and establish its own state with a full legal basis to represent all citizens domestically and internationally, becoming the first democratic state in Southeast Asia, he said.

The occasion provided an opportunity to honour the remarkable contributions of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the enduring legacy of President Hồ Chí Minh, while also paying heartfelt tribute to the people, officers and soldiers who have devoted themselves and made sacrifices for the nation and its people, he said.

The NA chairman expressed deep gratitude to voters and people nationwide for their trust in NA deputies. He also extended sincere thanks to the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat for their leadership, and acknowledged the valuable contributions of former NA leaders and deputies from previous tenures.

He also acknowledged the close, timely and effective coordination of the State President, the Government, the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, ministries and agencies, local Party committees and authorities, relevant organisations, as well as the sincere and effective support of international partners.

Building on the achievements of previous tenures, the 15th NA has operated amid numerous difficulties and challenges. Yet with its mettle, intelligence, democracy, solidarity and innovation, it has delivered comprehensive results in constitutional and legislative work, supreme supervision, decision-making on key national issues and parliamentary diplomacy. These efforts have contributed to socio-economic development, social welfare, national defence and security, the fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative practices, as well as the building of the Party and the political system, he stressed.

Notably, the legislature has thoroughly implemented directives from the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Secretariat and Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on renewing the lawmaking mindset, while proactively and promptly institutionalising the Party’s guidelines. This, chairman Mẫn added, has affirmed its pioneering role in perfecting legal frameworks and deciding on challenging and unprecedented issues.

The NA has continuously improved its organisation, reformed and enhanced the effectiveness and efficiency of its operations and promoted the use of digital technology, digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI). He went on to say that each NA deputy has deeply embraced President Hồ Chí Minh’s teachings to safeguard national independence, pursue the people’s happiness and always act for the common good rather than personal interest.

According to the NA leader, the country’s development requirements in the new era demand greater effort and determination from the parliament, its bodies and deputies.

They must build on past achievements, address existing limitations, continue reforming the lawmaking mindset, enhance capacity and efficiency and act boldly and responsibly for the nation’s fast and sustainable development and for the people’s prosperity and happiness.

In the immediate term, efforts should focus on preparations for the upcoming 14th National Party Congress and the elections of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, thereby joining hands with the entire Party, people, armed forces and political system to realise the set goals and tasks.

He expressed his belief that under the clear-sighted leadership of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat, headed by General Secretary Tô Lâm, with strong consensus and support from voters, people nationwide, overseas Vietnamese and international friends and with its wisdom, strong political mettle, reform aspirations and spirit of serving the people, the NA will continue striving to be a parliament of the people, by the people and for the people.

It will remain the highest representative body of the people and the supreme organ of state power, embodying the socialist rule-of-law state in advancing a prosperous, strong, democratic, equitable and civilised nation. — VNA/VNS