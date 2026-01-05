PM woos Russian conglomerate on tech, energy ties

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called on Russian conglomerate AFK Sistema to enhance partnerships with Vietnamese firms, turning high-level bilateral agreements into concrete outcomes during a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for its founder Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov.

PM Chính emphasised that Việt Nam deeply values its long-standing friendship with Russia and is committed to strengthening it. He commended AFK Sistema’s swift growth and its collaboration with leading Vietnamese groups and enterprises to enhance broad cooperation, following the direction set by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm during his May 2025 visit to Russia. These initiatives, he noted, are effectively driving the Việt Nam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership toward more practical outcomes and greater influence.

He pinpointed sectors where Russia excels, and Việt Nam has strong needs, including database construction and connectivity, IT, digital transformation, cybersecurity, banking, pharmaceuticals, nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, telecommunications, and Việt Nam's crypto market. He also highlighted collaboration on underground and outer space projects, such as metro lines in Hà Nội and HCM City, as well as tourism.

Briefing the guest on Việt Nam’s development orientations, especially priority areas of Russia’s strength, the host said Việt Nam is set to roll out a national one-stop investment mechanism to streamline corporate joint ventures, trade and inbound investment. He encouraged AFK Sistema and its subsidiaries to ramp up sharing of corporate governance expertise, workforce training support and technology transfers.

On this occasion, the Government leader also requested the Russian Embassy in Việt Nam to work closely with the relevant ministries and agencies of both countries to expedite talks on an intergovernmental agreement for the Ninh Thuận 1 nuclear power plant before January 15.

Evtushenkov described AFK Sistema as Russia's largest private conglomerate, employing about 300,000. It invests domestically and abroad in telecommunications, digital services, high-tech, e-commerce, healthcare, timber processing and wooden housing, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and hospitality. The group aspires to become a global leader in hi-tech investment funds.

Recognising Việt Nam’s potential and pledging stronger cooperation in the areas highlighted by the PM, he affirmed Việt Nam as a trusted partner of Russian firms. AFK Sistema, he said, seeks to increase localisation, and stands ready to transfer technology and provide systematic training for the Vietnamese workforce, as guided by the host. — VNA/VNS