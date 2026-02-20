Party chief meets with representatives of Vietnamese community, agencies in US

WASHINGTON DC — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm met with representatives of the Vietnamese community and agencies in the US on Thursday evening as part of his trip to Washington DC to attend the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.

Reporting to the Party General Secretary and members of the delegation on the activities of the Vietnamese community, Vietnamese ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng stated that the Vietnamese community is a large, increasingly integrated community that is affirming its role in science and technology, education, healthcare, finance, business, and social aspects.

Throughout many decades, overseas Vietnamese, including the Vietnamese community in the US, have not only been an inseparable part of the nation but also an important force contributing to enhancing the nation's position, strength, and prestige on the international stage.

The Vietnamese community in the US has always looked towards the homeland, actively contributing and readily accompanying the country with knowledge, experience, resources, and concrete initiatives in this new phase of development.

Vietnamese representative agencies in the US also coordinate closely and comprehensively implement political, economic, cultural tasks and work related to overseas Vietnamese.

Dũng affirmed that as Việt Nam is entering a new era of development, Vietnamese representative agencies in the US strive to improve the quality of service to the Vietnamese community, effectively protect citizens, and strengthen connections between the community and the homeland, contributing to the effective implementation of the Party's foreign policy in this new period.

Many members of the Vietnamese community expressed that the Party General Secretary's presence at the Board of Peace meeting was not only a sign of attention, but also a source of encouragement and guidance for the Vietnamese community in the US to continue to develop their intellect, courage, and sense of responsibility, contributing to the building and protection of the homeland in the new era.

Many shared sincere thoughts and stories about their work, lives, and aspirations to stand alongside the country.

Speaking at the meeting, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes for a new year filled with good health, peace, happiness, prosperity, and success to the entire Vietnamese community in the US.

The Party chief shared that Việt Nam's participation in the Gaza Board of Peace as a founding member is a significant diplomatic milestone, affirming a new mindset, a new spirit, and new actions to contribute effectively in the new era.

This is also the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress, which defined the foreign policy of independence, autonomy, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, actively and responsibly participating in resolving common regional and international issues.

The fact that Vietnamese compatriots abide by local laws and actively participate in economic, trade, investment, science and technology cooperation, and innovation activities also reflects practical contributions to the country and to strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and the US, he said.

Regarding Việt Nam's major orientations in the coming period, the top leader stated that the 14th National Party Congress set the goal of maintaining a peaceful and stable environment; achieving rapid and sustainable national development; comprehensively improving and enhancing the people's lives; and ensuring strategic autonomy, self-reliance, and self-confidence, advancing strongly in the new era.

Việt Nam will also strive to successfully achieve the goal of becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030; and realise the vision of becoming a developed country with high income by 2045, and building a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, strong, civilised, and socialist Việt Nam.

Emphasising that Việt Nam always considers the US a strategically important partner and one of Việt Nam's major trading partners, the Party chief appreciated the consistent stance of the US.

Congratulating the achievements of the Vietnamese community in the US in all fields, the Party chief affirmed that the Party and the State always welcome and create favourable conditions for overseas Vietnamese experts, intellectuals, scientists, and entrepreneurs to contribute more to the country's development, especially in key areas during the new development phase.

The Party and the State will improve policies for overseas Vietnamese, while strengthening coordination with local authorities to protect their legitimate rights and interests, helping them live, work, and develop peacefully in their host countries.

The overseas Vietnamese community is an inseparable part of the great national unity bloc and a crucial driving force for the country, said the Party General Secretary. — VNA/VNS