Party General Secretary Tô Lâm holds phone talks with US senators

WASHINGTON DC — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm held phone talks with Senator Steve Daines (Republican–Montana) and Senator Bill Hagerty (Republican–Tennessee), members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on February 18 (local time) on the occasion of his trip to attend the inaugural meeting of the Gaza Board of Peace in Washington DC.

During the phone talks with Senator Steve Daines, General Secretary Tô Lâm thanked the Senator for his congratulatory letter on the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, which set the goal of making Việt Nam a developing country with upper-middle income and modern industry by 2030, and a developed country by 2045.

He expressed thanks and appreciation for Senator Steve Daines’ efforts in promoting the US Senate’s adoption of the Resolution commemorating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the US and Việt Nam, demonstrating the bipartisan support as well as the Senator’s personal support for Việt Nam and Việt Nam–US relations.

Reviewing the positive developments in the Việt Nam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including important contributions from the US Congress, the General Secretary suggested that both sides continue to build on the foundation established over more than 30 years, including delegation exchanges and parliamentary cooperation.

He also suggested that the two sides maintain stable and sustainable economic, trade, and investment ties, and that the US Congress continue allocating resources to assist Việt Nam in addressing war legacy issues, particularly the dioxin remediation project at Biên Hòa Airport, unexploded ordnance clearance, support for persons with disabilities and war victims, and enhanced assistance in searching for, recovering, and identifying missing Vietnamese soldiers. The General Secretary affirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to continued full and responsible cooperation with the US in accounting for American servicemen missing in action (MIA).

Congratulating Tô Lâm on his re-election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and recalling fond memories of his visit to Việt Nam in March 2025, Senator Steve Daines expressed his impression of Việt Nam’s socio-economic development achievements and welcomed the US becoming Việt Nam’s second-largest trading partner. He affirmed that Việt Nam is an important economic partner of the US in the region and expressed hope that the two countries would soon finalise a reciprocal trade agreement.

Reaffirming strong bipartisan congressional support across generations for bilateral relations, Senator Steve Daines expressed his hope that Việt Nam will become a strong, independent, self-resilient, and prosperous nation. He agreed on the importance of maintaining contacts and exchanges at all levels, especially high level, and shared the General Secretary’s views, stating that he would prioritise further cooperation on war legacy issues and other areas of mutual interest.

During the talks, the two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern. Senator Steve Daines appreciated Việt Nam’s participation in the Gaza Board of Peace, demonstrating its role as a proactive, active, and responsible member of the international community in addressing common regional and global challenges.

During a phone call with Senator Bill Hagerty, who is also a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, General Secretary Lâm shared that the 14th National Party Congress took place successfully, marking a milestone that opens a new development stage for Việt Nam.

The Party chief reaffirmed that Việt Nam consistently pursues independence, self-reliance and self-strengthening; peace, friendship, cooperation and development; multilateralisation and diversification of external relations. He expressed Việt Nam’s wish to work with the US to continue effectively and substantively implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework.

Thanking Senator Hagerty for his sentiments and attention toward Việt Nam, the Party leader appreciated the support of the US Congress in consolidating and advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

During the call, both sides expressed their pleasure at the continued strengthening of political trust and the steady expansion of economic, trade and investment cooperation. The Party chief particularly valued collaboration in addressing war consequences, describing it as a bright spot in bilateral ties.

He proposed that both sides maintain the momentum of cooperation by increasing delegation exchanges at all levels, including via the parliamentary channel, and by sustaining and promoting economic, trade and investment ties in a stable and sustainable manner.

He also expressed his hope that the US Congress would continue to pay attention to and allocate resources for cooperation with Việt Nam in addressing war legacies, including unexploded ordnance clearance, dioxin remediation and support for war victims. At the same time, he reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to continuing full and responsible cooperation with the US side in accounting for US personnel listed as missing in action.

For his part, Senator Hagerty spoke highly of Việt Nam’s growing role and position, affirming his desire to further deepen the Việt Nam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on the basis of shared interests.

He noted that the two sides have made important progress in negotiations on a reciprocal, fair and balanced trade agreement, and expressed confidence that with openness, frankness and mutual respect, the agreement would soon be finalised. Strengthening economic cooperation, he said, would contribute to consolidating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Appreciating and thanking Việt Nam for its positive and responsible cooperation in MIA searching efforts, the senator affirmed that the US Congress and Government would continue to work closely with Việt Nam in addressing war consequences.

He also agreed with the Vietnamese Party chief on the importance of maintaining regular contacts and dialogue, expressing his wish to visit Việt Nam again soon to further discuss measures to advance bilateral relations. On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, he extended his best wishes to the Party leader and the Vietnamese people. — VNA/VNS