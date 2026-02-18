Việt Nam congratulates newly-elected Japan’s top leaders

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to Takaichi Sanae, President of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), on her re-election as Japan’s 105th Prime Minister.

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn also sent a message of congratulations to Mori Eisuke on his election as Speaker of Japan’s House of Representatives.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung sent a congratulatory message to Motegi Toshimitsu on his reappointment as Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs. — VNS