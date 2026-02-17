Vietnamese Party General Secretary to attend the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace

HÀ NỘI General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm will attend the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington D.C., the US, from February 18 to 20.

The visit is made at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, who is also the Board’s Founding Chairman, according to a communiqué from the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, on January 16, 2026, President Donald Trump sent a letter to General Secretary Tô Lâm inviting him and Việt Nam to participate in the Board of Peace, together with the international community, to promote a sustainable peaceful solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine in the Gaza Strip, which Party General Secretary Tô Lâm accepted. — VNS