Party chief offers incense at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel Relic Site, House 67

HÀ NỘI — During the festive atmosphere celebrating the Party's anniversary and welcoming the 2026 Lunar New Year of the Horse, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on the morning of February 16 offered incense at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel Relic Site to pay tribute to former emperors who made great contributions to the nation.

The General Secretary also visited House 67 within the Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace to commemorate late President Hồ Chí Minh.

Accompanying the General Secretary were Politburo and Secretariat members Lê Minh Hưng, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission and Phạm Gia Túc, Chief of the Party Central Committee Office, along with officials from the Party Central Committee Office and the Office of the General Secretary.

At the Citadel, in a solemn Tết atmosphere, the Party leader and delegates offered incense in respectful remembrance of the former emperors who contributed significantly to the building and defence of the country.

They prayed for national peace and prosperity and for the people’s well-being and happiness.

During a meeting with staff of the relic site, the General Secretary praised their efforts in managing, preserving, restoring and promoting its cultural heritage value.

He said that the citadel embodies a thousand years of history and represents the sacred spirit of the nation and the quintessence of Vietnamese culture.

It was here that successive dynasties established and defended the country, fostering the nation’s enduring historical and cultural traditions.

He called on staff to continue restoring, safeguarding and promoting the site’s heritage values, introducing them to domestic and international visitors and strengthening pride in Việt Nam’s historical legacy and in Thăng Long – Hà Nội.

On the same morning, the General Secretary visited House 67 to offer incense in remembrance of President Hồ Chí Minh. The house, where President Hồ Chí Minh passed away, preserves many artefacts closely associated with his life and revolutionary career.

In a solemn and emotional setting, the General Secretary respectfully paid tribute to the beloved leader. President Hồ Chí Minh remains a shining example of patriotism, leaving behind not only a great revolutionary legacy but also a priceless moral example for the entire Party and people.

His life was devoted to the cause of national liberation, the happiness of the people and the broader struggle for peace, justice and friendship among nations. His name and legacy endure with the country and in the hearts of the Vietnamese people.

The General Secretary acknowledged and commended the efforts of staff at the Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site in preserving valuable documents and artefacts related to the President’s life and activities. He urged them to continue improving their work so that people at home and abroad can gain a deeper understanding of his life and career.

He extended wishes of health, happiness and continued success to staff and their families.

In 2025, the relic site welcomed around 2.6 million domestic and international visitors and organised numerous exhibitions and thematic displays, including content on 14 Party Congresses and activities celebrating the election of the 16th National Assembly, attracting large numbers of officials, Party members, pupils, students and visitors. — VNS