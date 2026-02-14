Party leader pays Tết visits to Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm paid visits to officials, journalists and staff on duty at Vietnam Television (VTV) and Voice of Vietnam (VOV) on February 14, the first day of the Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday.

At VTV, the Party chief toured its production facilities, studios and broadcasting centre, and was briefed on the broadcaster’s performance over the past year while engaging directly with reporters and editors.

General Secretary Lâm underscored VTV’s pivotal role in swiftly and effectively conveying the Party’s guidelines and policies to officials, Party members and the broader public. Through its programmes, he noted, citizens not only gain a clearer understanding of policies and their proper implementation but are also better positioned to exercise oversight.

He highlighted VTV’s working motto – “clear people, clear tasks, clear results, accountability to the end, and effectiveness,” describing it as a valuable governance experience applicable across sectors.

Meeting journalists, editors and technicians on duty during the Tết holiday, the Party leader acknowledged the sacrifices inherent in the profession, particularly in television journalism, where many forgo a full holiday with their families. Yet, it is also a source of pride, as each broadcast serves as a vital bridge delivering accurate and timely information to millions of viewers nationwide, he stressed.

The General Secretary urged VTV to focus on issues of high public interest and further develop platforms and networks capable of receiving information from citizens at home and abroad, thus helping foster interactive and responsive communication, enhancing programme quality, appeal and outreach.

On the occasion of the New Year, he extended his best wishes to VTV’s leadership and staff, expressing confidence that they will continue to uphold professional dedication and meet the expectations of the Party, State and people.

At VOV, General Secretary Lâm noted that VOV has steadily grown in strength and stature, as its signals now cover the mainland and extend to the East Sea, reaching fishermen at sea, officers and soldiers stationed on frontline islands, and communities in remote, mountainous and border areas. Notably, in areas where infrastructure remains limited, VOV serves as a trusted bridge between authorities and citizens.

Emphasising that the country is entering a new phase of development with higher demands for information and communications, the Party chief called on VOV to steadfastly uphold its mission while enhancing programme quality. Each news bulletin and current affairs programme, he said, should be truthful, timely and humane, thereby strengthening public trust in the Party and State and resolutely countering false and hostile narratives.

He also urged the broadcaster to intensify the application of science and technology, particularly artificial intelligence and digital transformation, across the entire production process, from information gathering and processing to audience data analysis and content personalisation. He noted that technology must serve as a tool to better serve the people and keep pace with modern media trends.

During the visit, the General Secretary also inspected communications operations and encouraged staff of VOV Traffic Channel to continue ensuring the smooth flow of information for the public. — VNA/VNS