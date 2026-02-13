Việt Nam, US enhance security, law enforcement cooperation

HÀ NỘI — General Lương Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, received US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Michael DeSombre in Hà Nội on Friday.

At the meeting, Minister Quang emphasised that the meeting took place at a particularly meaningful time, as Việt Nam had just successfully organised the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

Regarding Việt Nam–US relations, he noted that after 30 years of normalisation of relations and more than two years of implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, bilateral ties have developed remarkably. The two countries have become a typical model in international relations in overcoming the past and building a future of cooperation and friendship based on shared interests, mutual trust and respect.

In terms of specialised cooperation, collaboration between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) and US security and law enforcement partners has expanded strongly in both width and depth. In September 2025, the MoPS and the US Department of State co-chaired the second Security and Law Enforcement Dialogue in the US. The two sides discussed many practical issues, including drug prevention and control, combating human trafficking, illegal immigration, cybersecurity cooperation, and online fraud prevention.

Looking ahead, in order to further advance bilateral relations and specialised cooperation, Minister Quang proposed that Michael DeSombre give advice on implementing the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a more substantive manner. The MoPS also expressed its hope that the two countries would soon conclude negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement with positive outcomes, he said.

The ministry stands ready to strengthen cooperation with the US in combating transnational crime, said Quang, proposing security and law enforcement agencies of both countries continue to coordinate closely, enhance information sharing, and jointly address crimes of mutual concern.

In response, Michael DeSombre affirmed that he would continue to promote Việt Nam–US bilateral relations and specialised cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and US security and law enforcement partners to a new height, contributing practically to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation, security, and prosperity. — VNA/VNS