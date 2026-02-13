State leader pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at House 67

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Friday offered incense in commemoration of President Hồ Chí Minh at House 67, within the relic site dedicated to the late leader in the Presidential Palace on the occasion of the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) and the Tết (Lunar New Year) 2026.

Cường expressed his profound gratitude for the immense contributions of President Hồ Chí Minh - the beloved leader of the Vietnamese nation, who dedicated and sacrificed his entire life for the independence and freedom of the country and the happiness of the people.

The Special National Relic Site – the Hồ Chí Minh Memorial Site at the Presidential Palace, bears the profound imprint of the leader who was simple and close to the people.

Every corner reflects his enduring presence.

The site continues to serve as an inexhaustible source of inspiration, nurturing willpower and strengthening faith among generations of Vietnamese people, both today and in the future.

President Cường stressed that more than half a century has passed, yet President Hồ Chí Minh’s legacy remains vividly present at the relic site. The relics, documents and artifacts preserved there serve as the most authentic and compelling testimony to his life, career, ideology, morality and lifestyle.

He then visited President Hồ Chí Minh’s fish pond within the Hồ Chí Minh Memorial Site at the Presidential Palace.

Though he has long since passed away, memories of his simple lifestyle by the garden and fish pond, as well as his morality and compassion, continue to resonate throughout the country.

Extending New Year greetings to the relic site’s staff, he requested them to continue upholding the site’s important role, preserving the invaluable documents and artifacts of the late leader, ensuring that they remain a priceless spiritual heritage for present and future generations.

He also called for stronger efforts to educate the public and further disseminate the historical and cultural significance of the site.

The State leader expressed the belief that the unit will continue to effectively preserve, safeguard and promote the invaluable legacy of President Hồ Chí Minh to the Vietnamese people and international visitors.— VNA/VNS