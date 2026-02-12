Training core team to promote legal education in ethnic regions

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has approved a long-term scheme aimed at strengthening legal awareness and compliance in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, seeking to modernise law dissemination while respecting local customs and conditions, under Decision 233/QĐ-TTg.

The Scheme on Disseminating and Educating on Legal Matters Tailored to Target Groups and Areas in Ethnic and Mountainous Regions in the period 2026–2035 will be implemented across ethnic and mountainous regions, including areas facing particularly difficult socio-economic conditions, deep-lying and remote areas, border areas and islands, and localities with complex security and social order situations.

Priority will be given to particularly disadvantaged hamlets and communes and to areas where outdated customs and practices persist and where people’s legal awareness remains limited.

The scheme aims to comprehensively renew law dissemination and education to create a breakthrough in awareness and respect for the Constitution and the law, build a culture of legal compliance, and foster the habit of proactively learning about the law in ways suited to the specific characteristics of ethnic minority communities and ethnic minority and mountainous areas.

From now until 2030, the scheme targets the training and retraining of around 650 people through its programmes and materials, forming a core team responsible for implementing law dissemination and education at the grassroots level.

The goal is for 100 per cent of localities in ethnic and mountainous regions to develop and issue programmes and materials to strengthen knowledge, skills and professional capacity for law dissemination and education tailored to ethnic communities and the specific characteristics of ethnic and mountainous areas.

The scheme also seeks to digitise 70 per cent of its law dissemination and education programmes and materials and make them publicly available on the National Portal for Law Dissemination and Education, local law dissemination and education portals, the internet or through publication and distribution in appropriate formats.

About 50 per cent of people living in ethnic minority and mountainous regions are expected to receive law dissemination and education through suitable forms.

To achieve these objectives, the scheme will roll out four coordinated groups of tasks and solutions.

The first focuses on strengthening the leadership and direction of Party committees at all levels and enhancing the responsibility of heads of localities in law dissemination and education.

Law dissemination and education activities must be conducted regularly, continuously, persistently and effectively, gradually improving legal awareness and compliance among ethnic communities and residents in ethnic and mountainous areas.

Activities under the scheme will be integrated into the work programmes and plans of Party committees and authorities at all levels.

The second group of tasks involves building, developing and strengthening the capacity of the core team engaged in law dissemination and education. This includes forming teams with appropriate qualifications, legal knowledge and understanding of customs, practices and traditional culture of ethnic groups, with priority given to individuals capable of using ethnic minority languages.

Participation will be encouraged and the role enhanced of Party cell secretaries, village and hamlet heads, reputable individuals within ethnic communities, part-time workers at commune, village and hamlet levels, religious dignitaries and officials and leaders of religious organisations in law dissemination and education.

The third focuses on developing law dissemination and education materials tailored to specific target groups and linked to customs, practices and positive traditional culture as well as socio-economic development, livelihoods, employment and social security of ethnic communities.

Short plays, feature reports and stories addressing legal situations with educational and promotional value will be developed to raise awareness of legal compliance and build a culture of law observance connected to customs, traditional culture and daily life in ethnic communities.

Law dissemination and education will also be implemented in digital environments through software and social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Zalo, Twitter and others.

The fourth group of tasks aims to strengthen capacity, monitoring and evaluation of the scheme’s implementation through periodic dialogues, conferences, seminars, workshops and other activities to exchange and share experiences, models and effective practices.

Study visits and experience-sharing activities will be organised domestically and internationally to enhance knowledge, skills and professional capacity in line with practical realities and the specific characteristics of the scheme. — VNS