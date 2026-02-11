Key tasks to be implemented following 3rd consultative conference for NA, People’s Council election

HÀ NỘI – In line with the Law on Election of Deputies to the National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils, relevant resolutions of the NA Standing Committee, the Government and the Presidium of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, as well as guiding documents issued by competent bodies, a number of key tasks will be carried out following the third consultative conference.

Accordingly, the Standing Board of the VFF Central Committee will forward the minutes of the third consultative conference and the list of candidates from central agencies and organisations eligible to stand for the election to the 16th NA to the NA Standing Committee and the National Election Council no later than February 22.

The VFF Central Committee will also issue guidelines for municipal and provincial VFF Committees to receive action programmes from candidates running for the 16th NA and for provincial-level People’s Councils. At the same time, it will instruct commune-level VFF Standing Boards to receive action programmes from candidates for People’s Councils at their respective levels.

Municipal and provincial VFF Standing Boards will develop plans and organise voter meetings, enabling NA candidates to meet voters in their constituencies and exercise their right to campaign in accordance with the election law.

Such voter meetings will be held from the date the official list of candidates is announced until 24 hours before voting begins, that is, before 7 am on March 14.

For agencies and organisations with nominated candidates, once the National Election Council announces the official list of candidates for each constituency nationwide, they are required to notify their nominees to arrange time to travel to their respective constituencies to conduct election campaigning in line with plans set by municipal and provincial VFF Standing Boards. Candidates are expected to proactively contact local VFF Standing Boards to obtain detailed schedules for voter meetings.

In addition, VFF Standing Boards at all levels will conduct inspection and supervision activities in accordance with their functions and duties as prescribed by the Law on Election of Deputies to the National Assembly and People's Councils, the Law on the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, and relevant guiding documents, contributing to the organisation of the elections in a lawful, democratic and transparent manner. VNS