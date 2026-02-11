PM extends Tết greetings to former Party, State leaders

HCMC CITY – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on February 11 visited former leaders of the Party and State, and offered incense in tribute to late leaders in Hồ Chí Minh City on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

PM Chính and his entourage called on former Presidents Nguyễn Minh Triết and Trương Tấn Sang, and former Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng.

The PM extended his wishes for good health, happiness and success to the former leaders and their families. He expressed his hope that they would continue to follow national affairs closely, and contribute valuable and heartfelt opinions, for the country’s development and the well-being and happiness of the people.

Briefing the former leaders on socio-economic situation and the Government’s direction, PM Chính said that immediately after the 14th National Party Congress, the Government had focused on implementing the Congress’s Resolution and strategic resolutions issued by the Politburo.

These efforts aim to realise a double-digit growth target from 2026 onwards, contributing to the fulfilment of the two 100-year strategic goals set for 2030 and 2045, and to building a strong, prosperous, civilised and happy Việt Nam steadily advancing toward socialism, he said.

The PM also affirmed that in line with the consistent policy of the Party and State, the Government has paid special attention to ensuring a warm and caring Tết for all, with the spirit of “leaving no one behind.” Ministries, sectors and localities have been directed to effectively implement the directives of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and the PM on organising the Tet festival, ensuring that every citizen and every family can enjoy a joyful and safe holiday.

The former leaders expressed their delight at the significant socio-economic achievements the country recorded over the past year, and voiced confidence that under the Party’s leadership, with the National Assembly’s companionship, the Government’s management, and the solidarity and unity of the entire people and army, Việt Nam will continue to reap new and greater accomplishments in the new development stage.

On the occasion, PM Chính visited the families of late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Linh, late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Phạm Hùng, late Prime Ministers Võ Văn Kiệt and Phan Văn Khải, along with other late leaders and officials, and offered incense in their memory. VNS