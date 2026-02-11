Party chief extends Tết greetings to border guards in Đắk Lắk Province

ĐẮK LẮK - Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, visited and extended Tết greetings to officers and soldiers of the Ea H’Leo Border Guard Station in the central province of Đắk Lắk on Wednesday ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tết) Festival.

General Secretary Lâm expressed his pleasure at visiting the Ea H’Leo Border Guard Station, and conveyed warm regards and best New Year wishes to the local Party committees and administration, all officers and soldiers of the Ea H’Leo Border Guard Station, and ethnic communities living in the border area.

The Party leader acknowledged and highly valued the strong sense of responsibility and perseverance of the station’s officers and soldiers. Despite being stationed in a border area with many difficulties, they have remained steadfast at their posts, focused on building a regular, green, clean and beautiful unit, promoted production activities, and gradually improved the material and spiritual lives of the troops.

He said that the 14th National Party Congress concluded with great success, and that 2026 marks the first year of implementing its Resolution, at a time when the global and regional situation continues to evolve rapidly and complexly, posing increasingly high and comprehensive requirements on the task of safeguarding national border sovereignty.

The Party General Secretary urged officers and soldiers to thoroughly grasp that safeguarding territorial sovereignty and national border security must be a top priority, and that no complacency or negligence is permissible under any circumstances. He called on them to continue upholding the proud traditions and noble qualities of “Uncle Hồ’s soldiers” in the new period, excellently fulfilling all assigned tasks, and serving not only as guardians of the border but also as grassroots mass mobilisation cadres and a solid bridge between the Party, the State and the people.

He stressed the need to stay close to the people and grassroots level, understand and support residents in boosting economic development, improving livelihoods, preserving cultural identities, and effectively implementing policies for ethnic minorities and disadvantaged families, thereby strengthening public trust in the Party and the State. Attention should also be paid to building a pure and strong Party organisation within the Border Guard Station and developing a comprehensively strong unit that is “exemplary and typical”, the Party leader noted.

The unit was asked to continue playing its core role in building an all-people border defence posture closely linked with the all-people national defence posture and the people’s security posture; proactively grasp the situation, strictly manage border areas, maintain a high level of combat readiness, and closely coordinate with relevant forces to promptly detect and effectively handle emerging issues, preventing passivity. At the same time, border defence external affairs should be strengthened to help build a border line of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, the Party chief underscored.

On the occasion of the upcoming Year of the Horse, General Secretary Lâm wished all officers and soldiers of the Ea H’Leo Border Guard Station and their families good health, happiness, peace and prosperity, and encouraged them to remain united and strive to excellently fulfil all assigned tasks.

On this occasion, the Party leader presented Tết gifts to the officers and soldiers of the Ea H’Leo Border Guard Station. VNA/VNS