NA Chairman presents certificates of merit to Đại Biểu Nhân Dân Newspaper

February 10, 2026 - 21:20
NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn highlighted the Đại Biểu Nhân Dân newspaper’s clear transformation in both content and presentation, with increasingly in-depth coverage and a modern, synchronised multi-platform media ecosystem encompassing print, online news, television, video and 24/7 social media platforms.

 

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn presented a certificate of merit from the NA Standing Committee to Đại Biểu Nhân Dân (People’s Representatives) Newspaper. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn attended a ceremony on Tuesday in Hà Nội to present a certificate of merit from the NA Standing Committee to Đại Biểu Nhân Dân (People’s Representatives) Newspaper, in recognition of its outstanding achievements in digital transformation.

Commending the newspaper on its achievements recorded in recent years, NA Chairman Mẫn noted that since its upgrade in 2009, Đại Biểu Nhân Dân Newspaper, run by the NA Office, has steadily grown and developed, earning numerous high-level honours from the Party and the State, including the First-Class Labour Order in 2023.

He underscored the newspaper’s important role in disseminating the Party’s guidelines and policies, the State’s laws, and in reflecting the activities of the NA, its agencies and People’s Councils, while serving as a bridge between the legislature and voters nationwide.

The NA Chairman highlighted the newspaper’s clear transformation in both content and presentation, with increasingly in-depth coverage and a modern, synchronised multi-platform media ecosystem encompassing print, online news, television, video and 24/7 social media platforms.

Reviewing the country’s achievements in 2025 across socio-economic development, national defence and security, foreign affairs, Party building and anti-corruption efforts, he stressed that these results reflected significant contributions from the NA and its agencies, including the information and communications role played by Đại Biểu Nhân Dân Newspaper.

In 2026 – an important year for implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress – NA Chairman Mẫn called on the newspaper to step up timely, in-depth and effective coverage of the resolution’s performance and the NA Party Committee’s action programme. He also urged stronger reporting on legislative work, supervision and decisions on major national issues, as well as the implementation of the Politburo’s conclusions on legislative development orientations for the 2026–2030 period.

The top legislator further requested the newspaper to focus on communications before, during and after the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, while continuing to innovate its communication forms and expand outreach channels to bring parliamentary activities closer to voters and the public.

On behalf of the newspaper’s leaders and staff, Editor-in-Chief Phạm Thị Thanh Huyền expressed sincere thanks to the NA Chairman, the NA Standing Committee and the NA Office for their consistent guidance, trust and encouragement.

She said the certificate of merit is both a source of pride and strong motivation for the newspaper to further enhance the quality of its political reporting, advance comprehensive digital transformation, develop multi-platform and multimedia products, and build a digitally competent journalism workforce to meet the requirements of the digital era. — VNA/VNS

 

