Party chief meets with retired military generals ahead of Lunar New Year Festival

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, on Thursday met with retired military generals to honour and express gratitude for their great contributions to national liberation and to the construction and defence of the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland, on the threshold of Tết (Lunar New Year) Festival 2026.

The Party leader affirmed that the great victories of the Vietnamese revolution bear the significant imprint of the heroic Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA). He noted that the delegates were not only outstanding commanders on the military and political fronts, but also exemplary models of revolutionary morality, absolute loyalty to the Party, the Fatherland and the people, as well as exemplary Party members and citizens in their localities.

On behalf of leaders of the Party, the State, the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence, he wished the delegates good health and happiness, and expressed his hope that they would continue to pass on the “revolutionary flame” to today’s and future generations.

General Secretary Lâm briefed the participants on several key orientations related to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the task of building a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern VPA, and the important role of veterans in the new revolutionary period.

He stressed that a prominent feature in implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress is the spirit of synchronised, resolute and uninterrupted action from the central to local levels. Party committees and authorities are swiftly translating the Resolution into action programmes and plans aligned with practical conditions. Strategic goals have been specified into concrete targets and tasks, while implementation progress is subject to regular inspection and supervision, creating fresh momentum throughout society.

The Party chief called on the entire army to firmly uphold the principle of the Party’s absolute and direct leadership over the VPA in all aspects; focus on building an elite and modern force; enhance overall quality and combat strength; streamline the organisational structures; and develop the defence industry in a proactive, self-reliant, dual-use and modern direction.

He also emphasised the need to thoroughly grasp the viewpoint of defending the Fatherland “early and from afar” and “protecting the country before dangers arise”, while improving research, forecasting and assessment capacities to promptly advise the Party and State and avoid passivity or surprise in any situation.

Regarding the role of the Việt Nam Veterans Association and its members, the General Secretary noted that, in the context of new requirements of the revolutionary cause and the implementation of the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution, the responsibility of veterans has become increasingly important.

He expressed his confidence that the VPA will stay united, overcome challenges, and fulfil all tasks entrusted by the Party, State and people in all circumstances. — VNA/VNS