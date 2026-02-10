Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Party chief meets with retired military generals ahead of Lunar New Year Festival

February 10, 2026 - 21:19
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm briefed the participants on several key orientations related to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the task of building a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern Việt Nam People’s Army, and the important role of veterans in the new revolutionary period.
Retired military generals at the event. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, on Thursday met with retired military generals to honour and express gratitude for their great contributions to national liberation and to the construction and defence of the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland, on the threshold of Tết (Lunar New Year) Festival 2026.

The Party leader affirmed that the great victories of the Vietnamese revolution bear the significant imprint of the heroic Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA). He noted that the delegates were not only outstanding commanders on the military and political fronts, but also exemplary models of revolutionary morality, absolute loyalty to the Party, the Fatherland and the people, as well as exemplary Party members and citizens in their localities.

On behalf of leaders of the Party, the State, the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence, he wished the delegates good health and happiness, and expressed his hope that they would continue to pass on the “revolutionary flame” to today’s and future generations.

General Secretary Lâm briefed the participants on several key orientations related to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the task of building a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern VPA, and the important role of veterans in the new revolutionary period.

He stressed that a prominent feature in implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress is the spirit of synchronised, resolute and uninterrupted action from the central to local levels. Party committees and authorities are swiftly translating the Resolution into action programmes and plans aligned with practical conditions. Strategic goals have been specified into concrete targets and tasks, while implementation progress is subject to regular inspection and supervision, creating fresh momentum throughout society.

The Party chief called on the entire army to firmly uphold the principle of the Party’s absolute and direct leadership over the VPA in all aspects; focus on building an elite and modern force; enhance overall quality and combat strength; streamline the organisational structures; and develop the defence industry in a proactive, self-reliant, dual-use and modern direction.

He also emphasised the need to thoroughly grasp the viewpoint of defending the Fatherland “early and from afar” and “protecting the country before dangers arise”, while improving research, forecasting and assessment capacities to promptly advise the Party and State and avoid passivity or surprise in any situation.

Regarding the role of the Việt Nam Veterans Association and its members, the General Secretary noted that, in the context of new requirements of the revolutionary cause and the implementation of the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution, the responsibility of veterans has become increasingly important.

He expressed his confidence that the VPA will stay united, overcome challenges, and fulfil all tasks entrusted by the Party, State and people in all circumstances. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Permanent Secretariat member honours former Party leaders

Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú on Tuesday paid visits and extended New Year wishes to former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh and to offer incense in remembrance of late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at his residence.
Politics & Law

UN officially upgrades Việt Nam’s peacekeeping police unit to Level 3

Achieving PCRS Level 3 reflects Việt Nam’s strong commitment and high credibility as a troop- and police-contributing country to UN peacekeeping. It is regarded as an important stepping stone toward actual deployment, while affirming the professionalism, discipline and international integration capacity of the People’s Public Security Force.
Politics & Law

Party General Secretary offers incense in Tây Ninh, HCM City

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his entourage laid wreaths and offered incense at Trà Võ Martyrs’ Cemetery in the southern province of Tây Ninh on Sunday, honouring heroic martyrs who laid down their lives for national independence and freedom, ahead of the coming Lunar New Year (Tết).
Politics & Law

PM, spouse host banquet for diplomatic corps in Hà Nội

PM Phạm Minh Chính wished and believed that ambassadors, chargés d’affaires and heads of international organisations in Hà Nội would persist in their vital bridging role, further deepening practical and effective ties between Việt Nam and countries and international organisations
Politics & Law

NA Vice Chairwoman receives RoK Ambassador

Việt Nam and the RoK will continue to maintain high-level meetings, exchanges and interactions among parliamentary committees, legislators, young and female parliamentarians, to make bilateral relations more practical and close-knit.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom