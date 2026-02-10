Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam values strengthening multifaceted cooperation with Norway: FM

February 10, 2026 - 21:15
Both host and guest expressed delight at the positive progress in negotiations to establish a Việt Nam–Norway Green Strategic Partnership.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung hosted Norwegian Minister of International Development Åsmund Aukrust on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam attaches importance to strengthening multifaceted cooperation with Norway, as the two sides have favourable conditions to complement each other and expand mutually beneficial cooperation towards green transition and circular economy development, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung on Tuesday.

At a reception for Norwegian Minister of International Development Åsmund Aukrust, Trung suggested that the two sides step up political trust through the exchange of delegations at all levels via all channels, and promote Norway’s strengths and the two countries’ potential in areas such as investment-trade, agriculture, sustainable fisheries development, high technology, climate change adaptation, environmental protection and green growth, in order to further expand bilateral relations in a more substantive and effective manner.

The Vietnamese minister thanked Norway for its valuable support over the years, stressing that the two sides should continue effective traditional cooperation in areas such as education and training, as well as development assistance to help Việt Nam enhance capacity, strengthen institutions, promote gender equality and foster socio-economic development.

Both host and guest expressed delight at the positive progress in negotiations to establish a Việt Nam–Norway Green Strategic Partnership. They agreed to push forward negotiations and work towards the early signing of a free trade agreement (FTA) between Việt Nam and the member states of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), namely Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein, with a view to diversifying markets and delivering tangible benefits to businesses and people of both sides.

For his part, Aukrust spoke highly of Việt Nam’s role, position and proactive foreign policy, describing Việt Nam as Norway’s friend and trusted partner in the Asia-Pacific region. He noted that his visit to the country took place shortly after the successful 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, reflecting a high level of political trust and the Norwegian Government’s strong interest in promoting more substantive and comprehensive cooperation with Việt Nam, and highlighting that ample room remains for expanding cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

Against the backdrop of increasing global instability and rising trade tensions, Aukrust said Norway wishes to strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam in areas such as trade, sustainable fisheries, green energy, the marine economy, green transition and the development of a circular economy. He also reaffirmed Norway’s readiness to continue working with Việt Nam to promote multilateralism and contribute to addressing global challenges.

Exchanging views on international and regional issues, the two sides agreed to step up exchanges and coordination of positions on matters of mutual concern, and promote inter-regional cooperation, particularly within the frameworks of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the United Nations, contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS

