UN officially upgrades Việt Nam’s peacekeeping police unit to Level 3

HÀ NỘI — The Police Division under the United Nations Department of Peace Operations (DPO) has recently announced that Việt Nam’s Formed Police Unit No. 1 (VNFPU1) has been officially approved for an upgrade from Level 2 to Level 3 under the UN Peacekeeping Capability Readiness System (PCRS).

It marks an important step forward in the unit’s capacity, credibility and sense of responsibility in global peacekeeping operations.

This achievement is a source of pride for the People’s Public Security Force and a vivid demonstration of Việt Nam’s long-standing commitment to peace, stability and international cooperation amidst ongoing global uncertainties.

From an external relations perspective, attaining Level 3 gives VNFPU1 a more proactive position within the UN force generation mechanism, expanding its chances for early deployment to key mission areas. As a result, the voice and experience of Việt Nam’s police force will continue to be amplified, contributing directly to security stabilisation and the strengthening of the rule of law in host countries, while also enhancing bilateral and multilateral security cooperation.

The upgrade is not merely the outcome of meeting technical criteria, but also carries strategic significance, underscoring the growing role and reputation of Việt Nam’s police force within the global peacekeeping architecture.

It represents UN recognition of the unit’s comprehensive readiness in terms of organisation, personnel strength, command and staff work, as well as its operational capability, as demonstrated through on-site assessments and inspections.

According to UN evaluations, VNFPU1’s equipment, technical assets, self-sustainment in logistics and medical services, communications capacity and training all meet international standards and are well suited to mission environments. Notably, its Level 3 unit is trained in an integrated manner based on mission scenarios, with the ability to coordinate effectively, handle complex situations, and strictly comply with UN principles and regulations.

At the strategic level, achieving PCRS Level 3 reflects Việt Nam’s strong commitment and high credibility as a troop- and police-contributing country to UN peacekeeping. It is regarded as an important stepping stone toward actual deployment, while affirming the professionalism, discipline and international integration capacity of the People’s Public Security Force. — VNA/VNS