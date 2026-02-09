PM, spouse host banquet for diplomatic corps in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his spouse Lê Thị Bích Trân hosted a banquet in Hà Nội on Monday evening for the diplomatic corps, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tết).

In his address, PM Chính noted that 2025 was a year of breakthroughs amid unprecedented and unpredictable global developments. Difficulties intertwined with opportunities, though overall, challenges outweighed advantages. Yet amid these “headwinds”, peace, cooperation and development remained the dominant trend, serving as the common thread that connects all nations and the shared core values toward which the world continues to strive.

For Việt Nam, he described 2025 as a comprehensive test of governance capacity, adaptability and resilience across the entire political system and business community. In a constantly changing global landscape, Việt Nam chose a path of decisive, consistent and responsible action, while actively, proactively and effectively addressing cross-border, cross-sectoral challenges confronting the world.

Despite formidable obstacles, Việt Nam surmounted hurdles to hit key development milestones, laying solid foundations, momentum, strength and confidence for a new growth phase. Notably, economic growth reached 8.02 per cent, the highest in the region and among the world’s fastest, while all 15 key socio-economic targets were met or exceeded.

These gains stemmed not only from domestic efforts but also from the steadfast support and cooperation of international partners, he stressed. On behalf of General Secretary Tô Lâm and other Party and State leaders, he conveyed sincere gratitude to ambassadors, heads of international organisations, foreign governments, and peoples who have stood with Việt Nam through challenges and triumphs throughout its process of national construction and defence.

Việt Nam remains steadfast in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation; being a good friend and trustworthy partner of all countries, and a responsible member of the international community, for the sake of peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world, he said, adding that diplomacy has been identified as a key and regular task.

The PM voiced his hope for continued support and cooperation from international friends to jointly realise the shared vision: a sustainably developing Việt Nam, a closely connected ASEAN, a prosperous and integrated Asia, a peaceful and warm world, and humanity advancing in equality.

He wished and believed that ambassadors, chargés d’affaires and heads of international organisations in Hà Nội would persist in their vital bridging role, further deepening practical and effective ties between Việt Nam and countries and international organisations, contributing to stronger national development and a world of peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable prosperity.

Participants were urged to jointly uphold the spirit of unity for collective strength, cooperation for shared resources; and dialogue for mutual trust, while extending wishes for global peace, prosperity, civilisation and happiness.

Palestinian Ambassador to Việt Nam Saadi Salama, who is also head of the diplomatic corps, praised 2025 as a landmark year for Việt Nam, highlighted by positive and encouraging achievements across various fields. In particular, the success the recent 14th National Party Congress marked a new stage in national development journey.

At the same time, Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements in 2025 reflected the Vietnamese Government and people’s persistent efforts to sustain growth, maintain macroeconomic stability and improve living standards. Việt Nam remains an attractive destination for investment, trade and development cooperation, while steadily advancing strategies on digital transformation, sustainable development and green growth.

In diplomacy, Việt Nam has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner and a proactive, responsible member of the international community, delivering concrete contributions to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and beyond. These efforts have been widely acknowledged by the international community and the diplomatic corps in Hà Nội, he added.

Looking to 2026, he highlighted Việt Nam's pursuit of new development targets and pivotal events, including the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly, an important milestone demonstrating the stable functioning of state institutions and the country’s continued commitment to improving national governance to meet the demands of a new development phase.

He expressed confidence that the shared values, including peace, respect for international law, mutually beneficial cooperation and solidarity, will underpin a more stable and prosperous future for all.

On this occasion, he extended sincere thanks to the Vietnamese Communist Party, State and Government, as well as ministries and agencies, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hà Nội authorities and people, for their constant attention and support for diplomatic missions, international organisations and their families living and working in Việt Nam.

According to him, this open, safe, friendly and caring environment enables diplomats to work confidently in boosting cooperative ties, while fostering deep affection and enduring goodwill toward Việt Nam and its people.

He concluded with best wishes for Việt Nam's continued stable, sustainable progress, rising global stature in the new era, and ever-stronger international relations rooted in trust, respect, and win-win cooperation, for a world of peace, stability, prosperity, and sustainable development. — VNA/VNS