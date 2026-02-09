Permanent member of Secretariat visits former Paty, State leaders on Tết occasion

HÀ NỘI - Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú visited and extended Lunar New Year (Tết) greetings to former Politburo members and permanent members of the Secretariat Trần Quốc Vượng, Phan Diễn, and Đinh Thế Huynh; and former President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Phạm Thế Duyệt.

Tú inquired after the health and life of the former Party and State leaders, and applauded their invaluable contributions to the Party’s revolutionary cause and the nation’s national construction and development. He voiced his hope to continue receiving their heartfelt advice and valuable experience in advancing the Party’s cause and the country’s development in the new era.

He briefed the former leaders on the strong efforts and determination to implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, which sets out the country’s strategic development goals for the new period.

For their part, the former Party leaders expressed their delight at the organisation of the online conference disseminating and implementing the Congress’s Resolution, noting this demonstrates continuity and swift action in rolling out the action programme.

Former permanent member of the Secretariat Trần Quốc Vượng stressed that the 14th National Party Congress centres on action-oriented implementation of its Resolution to deliver tangible results - a clear message that has generated optimism, confidence, and strong determination across the entire political system and the society.

The former permanent members of the Secretariat showed their satisfaction that successive generations of Party and State leaders are building on past achievements while decisively advancing new and breakthrough tasks.

Work across sectors has been brought into a more orderly and standardised manner, generating fresh momentum and strong determination to meet requirements in the new context, they noted.

They expressed their interest and hope that key infrastructure projects, particularly expressway networks nationwide, will soon take shape, contributing to national socio-economic development.

The former leaders said they believed that, following the great success of the 14th National Party Congress and building on great and historical achievements during the 40-year Đổi mới (Renewal) process under the Party’s leadership, the country will continue to make further strides and achieve new successes, meeting the people’s expectations. VNA/VNS