HCM City must continue to lead national growth, innovation and integration, says Party leader

HCM CITY – HCM City must continue to uphold its pioneering role and act as a driving force for national growth, innovation and integration, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm said while paying a Tết (Lunar New Year) visit to the city’s Party organisation, administration and people on Monday.

In an address that was broadcast online to 168 wards and communes across the city, Lâm expressed his pleasure at visiting and extending Tết greetings to HCM City, which was named after beloved President Hồ Chí Minh. He described it as the country’s leading hub for economy, culture, science and technology, innovation and international integration, and a locality of special strategic importance.

Praising the efforts and achievements of the local Party organisation, administration and people, the top leader noted that in 2025 – the final year of the 13th National Party Congress term – amid fast-changing and complex global and regional developments, HCM City maintained its mettle and upheld its tradition of dynamism, creativity and compassion.

With decisive leadership from the Party organisation, proactive and flexible governance of the administration and strong support of the business community and people, the city achieved many commendable results.

The year 2026 holds special significance for HCM City as it marks 50 years since the southern hub was named after President Hồ Chí Minh in 1976 and 115 years since the late leader departed from Nhà Rồng Wharf to seek a path for national salvation in 1911.

"These milestones are not only sacred historical markers, but also reminders of the city’s responsibility to carry forward its legacy and strive harder to reach new heights in the new era," he said.

Lâm pointed out that the implementation of the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution over the next five to 10 years would be pivotal to achieving the goals set for the Party’s 100th founding anniversary in 2030 and laying a solid foundation towards the 100th anniversary of the nation in 2045.

In that process, HCM City must continue to uphold its pioneering role, set an example and serve as a reliable locality entrusted with new, difficult and significant tasks by the Party and State, while acting as a driving force for national growth, innovation and integration, he noted.

The General Secretary urged the city to thoroughly grasp and effectively implement the 14th National Party Congress's resolution, the Politburo’s strategic resolutions and that of the city’s Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term; streamline the organisational apparatus; build a contingent of capable and reputable officials; promote science, technology, digital transformation and breakthroughs in institutions, infrastructure and worker training; and develop regional and international financial, logistics and innovation centres.

He also emphasised the need to strengthen Party building, combat corruption, wastefulness and negative practices, enhance supervision and discipline and improve mass mobilisation work, placing people’s satisfaction and well-being at the centre of governance.

For Lunar New Year 2026, during his visit the Party chief also presented gifts to the HCM City Party organisation, representatives of policy beneficiary families and those who rendered services to the nation. VNA/VNS