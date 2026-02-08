Party leader calls on overseas Vietnamese to work together to build prosperous, happy nation

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Sunday met with a delegation of outstanding overseas Vietnamese (OVs) attending the Homeland Spring Programme 2026, urging them to continue contributing to the cause of nation building and development.

At the meeting, the Party leader warmly welcomed the OV representatives returning from many countries and territories to celebrate Tết (Lunar New Year).

He noted that 2025 was a year of both opportunities and challenges, marked by complex global and regional developments. Thanks to the unity and joint efforts of the entire Party, people and armed forces, including the contributions of around 6.5 million Vietnamese people abroad, Việt Nam successfully overcame difficulties and achieved important results across fields.

Political and social stability was maintained, economic growth remained positive, national defence and security were firmly safeguarded and foreign relations and international integration recorded notable progress, helping enhance the country's position and reputation on the international stage.

He highlighted that 2025 also marked a strong shift in Việt Nam’s development mindset and actions, reflected in institutional reform, streamlining of the administrative apparatus, improved national governance effectiveness and restructuring of development space.

These achievements vividly demonstrate the strength of the close bond between the Party and the people and the power of great national unity, the Party chief said, adding that never before has national consensus been so solid, encompassing Vietnamese people at home and abroad.

Lâm reaffirmed the consistent viewpoint of the Party and State that the people are the foundation, centre, driving force and ultimate goal of development, and that OVs are an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation as well as a particularly important resource for national unity in the new development era.

He said that in recent years, the Party and State have attached great importance to protecting the legitimate rights and interests of overseas Vietnamese, while continuously improving policies to facilitate their stability, integration in host societies, preservation of national cultural identity and closer bonds with the homeland. Feedback from these communities has been increasingly listened to and incorporated into policymaking, including recent adjustments to the Law on Nationality to better meet their aspirations.

The General Secretary expressed his appreciation for the contributions made by overseas Vietnamese intellectuals, scientists, experts and entrepreneurs in science and technology, education and training, investment, trade and cultural promotion. He also praised the dedication of teachers who have persistently preserved and passed on the Vietnamese language and culture to younger generations abroad, as well as the community’s support for compatriots at home during times of natural disasters and hardship.

Lâm said that the 14th National Party Congress marked a major milestone, opening a new phase of development aimed at rapid and sustainable growth, building an independent and self-reliant economy alongside deep international integration, prioritising science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, strengthening national defence and security, and firmly safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, he expressed his hope that OVs will continue to abide by the laws of their host countries, build strong and united communities, actively preserve and promote Vietnamese culture, serve as bridges to strengthen friendship between Việt Nam and other countries, and contribute more actively to national development.

The Party and State will continue to improve policies for overseas Vietnamese and enhance international cooperation to protect their legitimate rights and interests, enabling them to live, work and thrive in host countries with peace of mind, he confirmed. — VNA/VNS