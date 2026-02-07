Foreign affairs a key, regular task in new era: FM

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung on Saturday stressed the target of elevating Việt Nam’s diplomacy to a new level commensurate with the country’s position and development aspirations, while presenting a report on foreign affairs in the new era at the national conference disseminating and implementing the Resolution of 14th National Party Congress.

The minister affirmed that the foreign policy specified at the congress is an integral part of the Party’s national development line, inheriting diplomatic traditions, building on the core contents upheld across previous congresses, and reflecting Việt Nam’s revolutionary achievements while embracing a renewed mindset with strong breakthroughs to meet development demands in an increasingly complex global and regional environment.

Trung noted the documents of the 14th National Party Congress reaffirm that Việt Nam remains steadfast in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance and self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations.

The ultimate goal is to guarantee national interests at the highest level, on the basis of the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter, and equal and win-win cooperation.

At the same time, Việt Nam will continue proactively contributing to peace, friendship, cooperation and development as a friend, a reliable partner and an active and responsible member of the international community.

A key new feature of the documents is the emphasis on advancing foreign affairs in the new era on par with the country’s historical and cultural stature and international position.

The congress added the perspectives of strategic autonomy and self-strengthening, and affirmed foreign affairs and international integration as a “key and regular” task, Trung said.

He underlined the principle of ensuring the Party's leadership and the State's unified management over diplomatic activities.

Foreign affairs are being implemented in a coordinated and effective manner across three pillars - Party diplomacy, State diplomacy and people-to-people diplomacy, with the motto of further promoting foreign affairs' pioneering role in proactively preventing the risk of war, creating and maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, firmly protecting the Fatherland from an early stage and from afar, and maximising external resources and favourable conditions for national development.

Regarding the requirements for foreign affairs development in the new era, the official highlighted three major tasks – helping to maintain a peaceful environment, early identify and resolve conflict risks, and safeguard the Fatherland early and from afar; proactively playing a pioneering role in maximising external resources and favourable conditions to serve the country’s security and development interests; and helping to promote Việt Nam’s position, prestige and image in the international arena while proactively and responsibly contributing to the settlement of common regional and global issues.

On behalf of the Party organisation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trung proposed five groups of focal tasks, including building unified awareness across the political system about the objectives, tasks and role of foreign affairs under the 14th Party Congress’s directions, especially its designation as a “key and regular” task, to ensure coordinated action; and swiftly institutionalising and concretising the congress’s foreign policy by refining the Party’s regulations and reviewing and perfecting the legal framework on foreign affairs and international integration from central to local levels.

He also called for further expanding partnerships beyond traditional partners to include new ones with which the country has demand for stronger cooperation, such as major technology corporations in emerging fields like artificial intelligence, quantum technology and semiconductors; allocating resources in line with the country’s growing stature; and building a comprehensive, modern, professional and streamlined diplomatic service.

Finally, he underscored the importance of further strengthening coordination among ministries, sectors and localities, as well as among forces involved in foreign affairs including the parliament, defence and public security forces, localities, the business community and the public, in promoting international integration.

The FM expressed his belief that under the Party’s leadership and with the concerted efforts by the entire political system, the business community and the people, foreign affairs will make greater contributions to the national construction and defence.— VNA/VNS