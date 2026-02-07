Việt Nam seeks balanced, sustainable economic – trade ties with US: Deputy FM

WASHINGTON D.C — Việt Nam wishes to develop economic and trade relations with the US in a balanced and sustainable manner, in line with the interests, capacity, and institutional frameworks of each side, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng has told US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker.

During a working session with Hooker, held as part of the Vietnamese official’s visit to the US to attend the sixth round of negotiations on the two countries’ reciprocal trade agreement from February 2 to 6, Hằng expressed satisfaction at the positive progress in the Việt Nam – US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

She affirmed that Việt Nam attaches importance to the partnership and hopes the two sides will maintain regular high-level exchanges and further deepen cooperation, particularly in the economy, trade, investment, science – technology, and innovation.

The two sides agreed to continue efforts toward concluding negotiations on and signing the reciprocal trade agreement, thereby creating a stepping stone for more sustainable and effective economic and trade ties for the benefit of businesses and peoples of both countries.

Thanking the US for its support and close coordination with Việt Nam in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum over the years, Hằng stressed that hosting APEC Year 2027 will be one of Việt Nam’s most important multilateral diplomatic events in the coming period, adding that the country has been making active preparations across all fields.

As Standing Vice Chair of the National Committee for APEC 2027, she called on the US to continue supporting and coordinating closely with Việt Nam to ensure the success of APEC 2027.

For her part, Hooker congratulated Việt Nam on the success of its 14th National Party Congress, expressing confidence in its development prospects and bilateral relations.

She said the US hopes the bilateral relationship will maintain its positive momentum, including the early conclusion of a reciprocal, balanced and fair trade agreement, which would help advance bilateral cooperation across the board.

Hooker also spoke highly of Việt Nam’s role and prestige in hosting APEC for the third time, acknowledging the country’s proactive preparations and affirming that the US will work closely with Việt Nam to ensure success for APEC Year 2027.

While in the US, Hằng also held working sessions with US Senior Official to the APEC forum Casey Mace, Senior Vice President for Asia Charles Freeman of the US Chamber of Commerce and leaders of the US National Centre for APEC (NCAPEC).

The US representatives expressed their belief that with experience in hosting the forum in 2006 and 2017, along with its growing role, stature, and sense of responsibility, Việt Nam will successfully host APEC 2027, contributing to dialogue and economic cooperation in the region.

Freeman said US businesses highly value Việt Nam’s development orientation and recent reforms, and are looking forward to business-community activities during APEC Year 2027, particularly the APEC CEO Summit, expected to be held in Phú Quốc.

He affirmed that the Chamber of Commerce and US enterprises will actively participate in and contribute to APEC business events in Việt Nam.— VNA/VNS