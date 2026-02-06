Cambodia holds state banquet in honour of Vietnamese Party leader

PHNOM PENH — Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the Senate and Acting Head of State of Cambodia, hosted a state banquet in honour of visiting General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm on Friday evening.

Also attending the banquet were Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and high-ranking delegations of Việt Nam and Cambodia.

Highly valuing the state visits by generations of high-ranking Vietnamese leaders to Cambodia, which have generated positive outcomes for the bilateral relations, friendship, and fraternal solidarity, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that the state visit by Party General Secretary Lâm and the high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam has made an important contribution to the enhancement of the friendship, good neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability in all areas between the two countries.

He noted with satisfaction the increasingly close cooperation across all fields, voicing confidence that the bilateral friendship, solidarity, and cooperation will continue to expand so that collaboration in politics, the economy, trade, culture, tourism, and other areas will become more fruitful.

The host also expressed deep gratitude to the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam for their consistent support, which has helped Cambodia achieve dynamic and steady development across sectors and maintain social stability nationwide.

Speaking highly of Việt Nam’s achievements in political, economic, diplomatic, security, and defence integration and development, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said he hopes Việt Nam will continue sharing knowledge and practical experience while maintaining cooperation to help with Cambodia’s economic development.

In his response, Party General Secretary Lâm expressed his belief that under the clear-sighted reign of King Norodom Sihamoni and the leadership of the Senate, the National Assembly, and the Government, Cambodia will continue to develop in a stable, independent, self-reliant, and prosperous manner, achieving its goal of becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income country by 2050.

The Party chief said that during the meetings held in a spirit of friendship, solidarity, mutual understanding, and respect, the two sides reached high consensus on issues of shared concern and affirmed their determination to open a new phase of cooperation, including consolidating political relations as the foundation guiding ties between the two Parties and countries, coordinating to maintain political stability and security in each country, and strengthening economic connectivity.

Regarding the meeting of the leaders of the three Parties of Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos, he noted that they agreed on major orientations for future cooperation, affirming that the close, loyal, and pure relationship among the three Parties, States, and peoples is a long-term strategic one, forged through historical struggles for national liberation, construction, and defence, and now a shared and invaluable asset, a source of strength, and a solid cornerstone for sustainable development in each country.

The Party General Secretary affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam always cherish and remember the support and sentiments of Cambodian leaders and people.

He stressed Việt Nam always values and supports Cambodia in the latter's national construction and development process. He expressed confidence that based on the traditional solidarity fostered by President Hồ Chí Minh, King Norodom Sihanouk, and generations of leaders and people of both countries, together with the strong political determination of their high-ranking leaders, bilateral relations will continue to grow more strongly and bring shared prosperity to both nations. — VNA/VNS