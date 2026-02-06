State President welcomes new Ambassadors of Indonesia, Philippines

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Friday received the newly appointed Ambassadors of Indonesia and the Philippines on the occasion of their presentation of credentials to take up their posts in Việt Nam.

Welcoming Adam Mulawarman Tugio on his appointment as Indonesian Ambassador to Việt Nam, President Cường expressed his pleasure at witnessing the strong development of the traditional friendship between the two countries, particularly the milestone of upgrading bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the recent celebration of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations (December 30, 2025).

Highlighting the long-standing friendship, built on the foundations laid by late Vietnamese President Hồ Chí Minh and late Indonesian President Sukarno and nurtured by generations of leaders and peoples, the President affirmed that Việt Nam always remembers Indonesia’s valuable support and assistance in the 1980s, and places the country in a particularly important position in its foreign policy.

Adam Mulawarman Tugio congratulated Việt Nam on the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress, which set out strategic orientations toward the country’s two 100-year goals.

Valuing the traditional friendship between the two nations, he noted that this solid foundation has helped elevate bilateral cooperation to new heights, especially following the upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s visit to Indonesia last year.

The ambassador also expressed his satisfaction with the successful investment and business activities of Vietnamese enterprises in Indonesia, and voiced his hope for continued collaboration in areas of mutual strength, particularly electric vehicle battery production, semiconductor chips, Halal food, and tourism development.

Agreeing with the ambassador’s views, President Cường said that bilateral economic cooperation, with trade turnover estimated at US$17 billion in 2025, is highly encouraging and could be raised to $18 billion in the near future, given the strong political trust and substantial complementary potential between the two economies.

To further enhance bilateral ties, the State leader proposed intensifying exchanges of delegations at all levels, especially high-level visits; finalising the Action Programme for the 2026–2030 period to concretise the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership; and strengthening cooperation in defence and security, agriculture, science and technology, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

He also stressed the importance of continued coordination to strengthen ASEAN solidarity and centrality for peace and stability in the region and beyond, as well as mutual support at regional and international forums, particularly ASEAN, the United Nations, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), and BRICS.

President Cường wished the ambassador a successful tenure in Việt Nam and affirmed that the country will create favourable conditions for him to further deepen the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Receiving Philippine Ambassador Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III, President Cường welcomed him to take up his post in Việt Nam, expressing confidence that the ambassador, with his experience, will serve as an effective bridge to further elevate the Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and the Philippines, for the benefit of both peoples and for peace, stability and shared prosperity in the region and the world.

He highlighted the strong growth of bilateral trade in recent years, as well as positive progress in defence and security cooperation, and increasingly close ties in culture, tourism, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges, while noting that there remains ample room for further development.

Pointing out that 2026 will be a particularly significant year marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairmanship, and also the first year Việt Nam implements the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, the President said this is an appropriate and important time for the two countries to consider elevating their relations to a new level.

On this occasion, President Cuong reiterated his invitation to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to visit Việt Nam and attend the ASEAN Future Forum 2026, thereby demonstrating the Philippines’ commitment, as ASEAN Chair, to strengthening ASEAN unity and centrality.

He suggested both sides continue to enhance high-level and all-level exchanges across all channels; effectively implement bilateral consultation mechanisms; promote economic connectivity; facilitate imports and exports of goods in which both sides have strengths; and strive to raise bilateral trade to $10 billion at an early date.

Appreciating the close coordination between the two countries at regional and international organisations and forums, he affirmed Việt Nam's support for the Philippines in successfully fulfilling its role as ASEAN Chair in 2026 and in promoting ASEAN’s central role and common voice on strategic regional issues.

For his part, Ambassador Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III said he hopes to contribute to further strengthening bilateral cooperation, especially in 2026, when the two countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations.

He added that as ASEAN Chair in 2026, the Philippines looks forward to Vietnam’s active contributions to the ASEAN agenda, helping ensure a successful chairmanship and more effective intra-bloc cooperation.

Emphasising the vast potential for collaboration, and noting the many bilateral agreements already in place, the diplomat affirmed his commitment to promoting the effective implementation of existing agreements, contributing to stronger bilateral relations for the benefit of both peoples and for peace and stability in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS