Party General Secretary welcomed in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH — An official welcome ceremony for Party General Secretary Tô Lâm was held with full state honours in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Friday morning.

Attending the ceremony at the Royal Palace of Cambodia were Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation.

On behalf of Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen presided over the ceremony.

Along the route from the airport to the Royal Palace, thousands of Cambodians lined the streets, waving flags and flowers while holding portraits of General Secretary Lâm and King Norodom Sihamoni in a display of warm public reception for the Vietnamese leader.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen personally welcomed the motorcade to greet the Vietnamese Party leader with warm handshakes and embraces, before accompanying him to the ceremonial podium.

The national anthems of the two countries were played, then Samdech Techo Hun Sen invited the General Secretary to review the guard of honour mounted by the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

In recent years, Việt Nam–Cambodia ties have thrived with substantive results. Political trust between the two countries has been fostered, providing a solid foundation and overall direction for all-around cooperation.

Frequent high-level exchanges and meetings among leaders have reinforced political trust, cleared hurdles in cooperation, and improved the overall efficacy of bilateral engagement.

National defence-security collaboration remains close and serves as a firm pillar of bilateral ties. Economic, trade, and investment cooperation has seen steady progress.

Through educational activities, cultural exchanges, and twinning between localities, mutual understanding and bonds of friendship between their people, especially among the youth, have further deepened, forming a strong foundation for the Việt Nam–Cambodia friendship.

The visit by General Secretary Lâm and his entourage carries special political significance. It conveys a strong message from the Vietnamese Party and State that Việt Nam always attaches great importance and gives top priority to developing and nurturing the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability with Cambodia. — VNA/VNS