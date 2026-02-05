Party chief meets Vietnamese community members in Vientiane

VIENTIANE — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm met with staff of the Vietnamese embassy and members of the Vietnamese community living, working, and studying in Vientiane on Thursday.

In his speech, General Secretary Lâm stressed the special significance of his ongoing state visit to Laos, saying that it is the first overseas trip by Việt Nam’s top Party and State leaders following the success of the 14th National Party Congress. The visit, he noted, underscores the Vietnamese Party and State’s consistent policy of attaching great importance to and giving top priority to Việt Nam - Laos relations, and comes at a time when the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party has just wrapped up its successful 12th National Congress.

Briefing the Vietnamese community on the outcomes of his visit, he said he had held talks with Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and engaged in high-trust meetings with other Lao leaders. The two sides agreed on a number of important measures to further deepen bilateral ties, most notably the addition of the concept of “strategic cohesion”, which reflects a high level of political trust and close bonds between the two countries in a complex global and regional landscape.

According to him, strategic cohesion between the two countries is proceeding comprehensively and effectively across various areas. Education - training remains a bright spot in bilateral ties, contributing to preserving and nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion between the two nations in the future.

He attributed the success of the 14th National Party Congress in part to the quiet yet profoundly meaningful contributions of overseas Vietnamese communities through their brainpower, resources, and deep affection for the homeland. In particular, he described the Vietnamese community in Laos as a tightly knit and model component of Vietnam’s great national unity bloc.

The General Secretary wished that the Vietnamese community in Laos would further uphold solidarity, strictly comply with laws of the host country, pay special attention to nurturing younger generations, and preserve the Vietnamese language, culture, and the fine traditional values of the special bilateral relationship.

The embassy and other Vietnamese representative offices in Laos were urged to effectively continue with citizen protection and legal assistance, while creating optimal conditions for community members to stay connected with the homeland, do business there, and contribute to national development. — VNA/VNS