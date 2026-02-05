Party leaders of Việt Nam, Laos witness exchange of bilateral cooperation agreements

VIENTIANE — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on Thursday witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents aimed at further strengthening bilateral collaboration and reinforcing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos.

Also attending the ceremony, held as part of the Vietnamese Party chief’s ongoing State visit to Laos, were Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and senior officials from both countries.

The documents included a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Việt Nam’s Ministry of Education and Training and Laos’ Ministry of Education and Sports on establishing a Vietnamese university in Laos; a handover record of Vietnamese-language textbooks and materials under the project integrating the history of the special Việt Nam–Laos and Laos–Việt Nam relationship into school curricula in both countries; the 2026 cooperation programme between the two ministries of justice; and MoUs between Phú Thọ Province and the Lao provinces of Luang Namtha, Bokeo and Luang Prabang.

The two sides’ agreement to further deepen strategic cohesion has created a new guiding framework, ushering bilateral cooperation into a more substantive and closely integrated phase that aligns political vision with development interests.

Bilateral cooperation has increasingly shifted from extensive expansion to greater depth, with an emphasis on tangible effectiveness and concrete outcomes. Inter-sectoral coordination mechanisms have been maintained on a regular basis, helping to address obstacles in a timely manner and accelerate the implementation of high-level agreements and major cooperation programmes.

Taking place at the outset of the new terms of key leaders of both Parties and States, General Secretary Lâm’s visit holds particular strategic significance, clearly demonstrating strong political resolve to link long-term vision with concrete action plans and development aspirations with practical results. It provides a solid political foundation for Việt Nam–Laos relations to continue deepening, enhancing effectiveness and sustainability in line with the stature of the special relationship and the trust and expectations of the two countries’ people. — VNA/VNS